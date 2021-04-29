Vincent Kartheiser has been cast as the Prince of Panic Jonathan Crane, a.k.a Scarecrow for the upcoming Season 3 of Titans on HBO Max, as revealed on the show's Twitter account. It was previously announced by Warner Brothers and DC in August 2020 at the DC FanDome event that the show would be adding Scarecrow, Barbara Gordon and Red Hood for the third season.

The news is exciting for Titans fans as Kartheiser is undoubtedly a veteran actor. Though he is most prominently known for his role as Pete Campbell in the popular AMC series Mad Men, he has also starred in recent series such as Hulu's Casual and The Path, The OA on Netflix, Nat Geo's Saints & Sinners and more. Some of Kartheiser's films include The Social Dilemma, My Friend Dahmer, American Hangman and Netflix's The Most Hated Woman In America, where he starred alongside Melissa Leo and Adam Scott. Paradigm and Untitled Entertainment also rep the actor.

During the show, Kartheiser's Scarecrow is a troubled inmate locked away in Arkham Asylum. What makes the villain so terrifying is how he uses a self-created toxin that he uses to exploit his victims' biggest fears. The character has been featured on the big screen on a few occasions. Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy starred as the character during Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, while David W. Thompson played the villain in the Fox series Gotham.

Titans, which first debuted on DC Universe in October 2018, has gained a ton of success and praise over its run. However, in September 2020, it was announced that the series, along with fan favorites Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn, would be moving to HBO Max for any of its upcoming seasons. Titans is produced by Goldsman's Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV while being developed by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Akiva Goldsman. All three also executive produce the series alongside Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter.

Season 3 of Titans is set to premiere July 15 on HBO Max, and you can see the official tweet below:

