The upcoming third season of DC's Titans gets a full-length trailer and brand new poster that introduces brand new characters and a twisted Gotham-centric storyline. The series returns this summer on Thursday, August 12 on HBO Max.

As the two-minute trailer and poster reveals, the Titans crew have relocated to Gotham City, where former Batgirl Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch) now serves as Commissioner of Gotham City Police. While her reunion with Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) is nice to see, the team's arrival in Gotham will lead to much more sinister developments. The footage reveals the live-action introduction of Red Hood, which will see Curran Walters return as an unhinged Jason Todd dealing his own brand of justice in Gotham City. On the villain side of things, Scarecrow (Vincent Kartheiser) is added to the mix while he serves his sentence in Arkham Asylum, while Starfire's sister, Blackfire, returns after Damaris Lewis debuted as the character in Season 2.

After the controversial Season 2 finale saw the untimely death of Wonder Girl, Conor Leslie returns to the role in the upcoming third season. Although her re-introduction may come with a few caveats, fans will be glad to see her once again sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, Jay Lycurgo joins the cast for Season 3 as Tim Drake, and while he isn't seen in his usual Robin suit, it's not unlikely he becomes Batman's sidekick at some point. The series also stars Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, Joshua Orpin as Superboy, Alan Ritchson as Hawk, and Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne.

The first three episodes of Titans Season 3 will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, August 12 with a new episode launching weekly every Thursday through October 21. Check out the trailer and poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for Season 3:

TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.

