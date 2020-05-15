‘Titans’ Season 3: Akiva Goldsman Offers Update on Filming

Titans season 3 is currently in limbo right now thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown plaguing Hollywood. So when Collider’s Steven Weintraub got on the dial with co-creator Akiva Goldsman, we tried to find out when DC Universe’s moodiest super-teens would be returning to our screens.

Goldsman was…tight-lipped, to say the least. Despite remaining quiet on the possible return of Batman (“I am not gonna’ tell you that”) or any season 3 story teases at all (my dude straight-up just shook his head), Goldsman did note that the DC Comics series is planning to get back on to set as soon as possible.

“[Producer] Greg Walker is running the writers room on season 3. Stories have been developed but everything is a bit slowed down, obviously. Season 3 is planning to go in front of the cameras as soon as possible.”

Titans was renewed for season 3 back in November of 2019, ahead of the season 2 finale. The first original series to debut on DC’s streaming platform, Titans follows former Batman side-kick Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) as he assembles a young crew of superhuman crime-fighters: demon-born Rachel Roth (Teagan Croft), extraterrestrial Kory Anders (Anna Diop), shape-shifting Gar Logan (Ryan Potter), current Bat ward Jason Todd (Curran Walters). Season 1 garnered a mix reaction—including our own, uh, less than charitable assessment—but the show really found itself in season 2, which added Game of Thrones alum Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne and Esai Morales as DC’s deadliest assassin, Deathstroke.

