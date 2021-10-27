The video explores how the fighting in 'Titans' is specifically chosen for each character and their story.

Titans just finished off its third season run, which has given the cast and crew the opportunity to show fans what goes behind bringing these iconic characters from comic book to screen. The latest video released on the show's various social media pages takes us behind the stunts of the show with stunt coordinator Larnell Stovall.

Stovall starts off by saying, “What I try to do is talk to the team, look at what’s requested on the page. Then we design an action that fits that character”. Stovall continues, “What I try to do is keep the actors calm, keep them focused, let them understand that hey, trust the team”.

The video then goes into each of the characters individually. Stovall starts off by talking about Beast Boy and how the actor who portrays him, Ryan Potter, has been studying martial arts his whole life. The video also features Savannah Welch’s Barbara Gordon, who says, "I did not expect to enjoy stunt work as much as I did."

The video then goes into Starfire and Blackfire’s relationship and how that correlates to them being fighters. They talk about Starfire’s “abrupt and powerful” style versus Blackfire’s more “grounded and animalistic” approach citing actor Damaris Lewis’ dancing background as well as basing the fighting style on the Brazilian art form of capoeira. Next, the video transitions into talking about Superboy’s fighting ability which actor Joshua Orpin described as being a “brawler” over a traditional martial artist which most of these larger-than-life characters are known for.

This takes us to the final part of the video where they talk about the main conflict of the season between Nightwing and Red Hood. Stovall and actor Brenton Thwaites go into how Nightwing knows multiple styles of fighting which Stovall said were fortunate because Thwaites is “very athletic”. Stovall continues by promoting, “Big brother versus little brother. Two Students of Batman. We wanted to make sure each one of them felt different”. He finishes by talking about how the writers gave them the freedom to express the fights how they wanted.

This behind-the-scenes look gives fans a better appreciation for what goes into being a fighter and how much care/attention to detail goes into a massive production like this. The first three seasons of Titans are available to stream on HBO Max. Check out the video below.

