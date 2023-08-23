The Big Picture Titans Season 4 is coming to Blu-ray and DVD this October, allowing DC fans to complete their collection of the unique and risk-taking DC TV series.

Season 4 returned to what made the series fun in Season 1, with a blend of hard-R "Black Label" story and campier sensibilities, along with deep cuts for DC fans to enjoy.

Season 4 focused on the iconic DC team working together and becoming a family, with compelling character moments, interesting ideas, and great DC cameos.

DC films might be in a weird purgatory as fans wait for James Gunn’s vision to take shape, but over the last number of years DC TV has taken numerous risks that have reminded comic book audiences why this brand is so unique. This included Titans which just ended its four season run this past spring. Now DC fans can complete their collection as Titans Season 4 is coming to Blu-ray and DVD this October.

Titans Versus Brother Blood

The Season 4 release will come with all 12 episodes and three heroic featurettes. This includes “Welcome to Metropolis”, “Baptism of Blood”, and “Mystical Women”. Titans will also be receiving a complete series set containing all four seasons on the same day. That’s 49 episodes of epic DC TV.

While Titans had a lot of rocky moments, mainly in Season 2 and 3, Season 4 returned to what made the series fun in Season 1. It was this unique hard-R “Black Label” story blended together with campier sensibilities that made the Teen Titans 80s comic run and the 2000s animated series so memorable. Season 4 had a ton of deep cuts for any DC fan to enjoy too. Brother Blood, a classic Titans villain, allowed the show to explore more horror elements and rightfully brought the show full circle by refocusing the story’s attention to Raven. This season also finally let Tim Drake become Robin with one of the best superhero suits in history and explored Beast Boy’s “Red” origins.

Image via HBO Max

Season 4 wasn’t perfect by any means, but it was full of interesting ideas, compelling character moments and some great DC cameos that will make any fan smile. Unlike past seasons that weirdly keep the Titans separate, Season 4 is focused on the iconic DC team working as a team and becoming a family. Whether it’s Nightwing and Starfire's romance, Beast Boy and Raven’s will-they won’t-they dynamic, or Superboy’s struggling with his identity, Titans was ultimately a show for the hardcore DC fan that wasn’t afraid to push the envelope on what could be done in a mainstream comic series.

When’s Titans Season 4 Coming to Blu-ray?

Titans Season 4 and The Complete Series is coming to Blu-ray on October 17, 2023. Until then, you can view Season 4’s trailer down below. All four seasons of Titans are currently streaming on Max.