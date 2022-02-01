In the heart of the streaming wars, DC Comics has been killing it with their series offerings on HBO Max with the likes of Doom Patrol and Peacemaker. However, one of the more interesting shows in the last few years has been DC’s Titans which, over the last 3 seasons, has given fans a darker take on heroes like Nightwing, Starfire, and Superboy. We have known since DC Fandome last October that a fourth season has been greenlit, and now we know the main villains the Titans will be facing off against in this new season. According to Deadline, Joseph Morgan, Franka Potente, and Lisa Ambalavanar have been cast as Sebastian Blood/Brother Blood, May Bennett/Mother Mayhem, and Jinx respectively.

Any fans of the Teen Titans would know that these are major villains from the comics and Morgan’s Brother Blood and Ambalavanar’s Jinx were major parts of the popular Teen Titans animated series from the mid 2000s. Brother Blood was also one of the main antagonists that made up Arrow’s second season. An adaptation of Potente’s Mother Mayhem has also appeared in the same season of Arrow as Brother Blood’s mother and the character has appeared in some form or another in shows like Batman Beyond and animated movies like Teen Titans: The Judas Contract. Morgan’s Brother Blood and Potente’s Mother Mayhem will be series regulars while Ambalavanar’s Jinx will be a recurring character in season 4.

Brother Blood is infamous for starting the Church of Blood in the comics which is a cult that worships Raven’s father Trigon and Blood himself is an extremely intelligent man who became immortal after bathing in a pool of blood. Mother Mayhem is a high ranking member in the Church of Blood and is described as a “predator in human form” while jinx is a sorceress that wields the power of bad luck. While she is not directly a part of the Church of Blood, her character is a member of the villainess organization H.I.V.E which was teased in season 2 of Titans as they were the organization that made Slade Wilson aka Deathstroke a superhuman. Also, we have already seen one of Jinx’s H.I.V.E partners in Dov Tiefenbach’s Gizmo who had a cameo in the first episode of season 3, so a team up could be in the series’ near future.

Titans have had a lot of ups and downs in its first 3 seasons and the villains have been a part of that rocky journey. However, while season 3 chose to be a Batman-centric story based in Gotham that focused on Scarecrow and Red Hood, it is great to see Titans go back to their own villains. We have already seen Trigon and done Deathstroke and while it remains to be seen how H.I.V.E will blend into the larger Brother Blood narrative, The Church of Blood seems like the logical next step for the show.

This Cult filled storyline could give the series the opportunity to bring back Trigon and capitalize on the dark tone that the show has been tip-toeing in and out of in its first 3 seasons. Production of season 4 has not begun and there is no release window yet, but with Brother Blood and company hovering over the Titans, that news should be right around the corner. For all the latest Titans news, stick with Collider.

