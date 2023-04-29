Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 4 Episode 10 of Titans.The recent episodes of Titans have marked the HBO Max series’ first crossover with other DC series. Gar Logan/Beast Boy’s (Ryan Potter) travels through the multiverse led him to cross paths with numerous other DC superheroes, and one writer for DC Comics. Out of all these cameos, the appearance of Victor “Vic” Stone/Cyborg (Joivan Wade), a main character on Doom Patrol, stands out due to the significant history the character shares with Gar. The two are known for being very close friends in comics and other media, so seeing them finally interact in live-action was a treat for fans.

Titans Season 4, Episode 9, “Dude Where’s My Gar?”, begins after Sebastian Sanger’s (Joseph Morgan) devastating attack on the Titans in the midseason finale. Gar, who has been missing since the attack, finds himself atop Mount Kilimanjaro in the company of Dominic Mndawe/Freedom Beast (Nyambi Nyambi), a superhero who, like Gar, is connected to the Red, a mystical energy source related to the Earth’s animals. Dominic teaches Gar more about his connection to the Red and how to tap into it, which will even allow him to travel the multiverse. Dominic plans to have Gar replace him as the Red’s main avatar, but doing so would mean isolating himself from his found family, the Titans, which Gar refuses to do. He sets out to reunite with the Titans and glimpses many different universes and their inhabitants, including superheroes like The Flash (Grant Gustin), Swamp Thing (Derek Mears), Shazam (Zachary Levi), and famed comic book writer Grant Morrison, while voices from other DC media can be heard. At one point he accidentally teleports himself into Blue Valley, Nebraska on the Earth where Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) lives, and is greeted by Courtney herself before he gets back on his way.

Beast Boy Meets Cyborg in 'Titans' Season 4 Crossover Episodes

Image via HBO Max

At the end of his sojourn, Gar is teleported into Doom Manor, home of the Doom Patrol, and is found by Vic. In the next episode, “Game Over,” Gar reunites with Cliff Steele/Robotman (Brendan Fraser and Riley Shanahan) and Larry Trainor/Negative Man (Matt Bomer and Matthew Zuk), his old teammates from his days on the Doom Patrol, and surmises that what looks like a vine-covered version of Doom Manor is actually an illusion constructed by the Red, in which the four are trapped. After Kory Anders/Starfire (Anna Diop) accidentally enters the house through a mystical doorway and finds balance within herself, the group is able to leave, with Gar and Kory returning to STAR Labs, but not before they have to escape a room in which the walls begin closing in on one another. Gar is happy to see Larry and Cliff, but he and Vic clash throughout the episode, with the latter blaming the former for their predicament. However, Gar is eventually able to find some common ground with Vic through movie references and the pair work together to escape the room, creating a version of their famous partnership from comics and animation.

Beast Boy and Cyborg Have a Historic Friendship

Image via Cartoon Network

Gar and Vic first came together as members of the titular team in the famous comic book series The New Teen Titans. Gar, a former member of the Doom Patrol as he is in the television series, was a late addition to the original Teen Titans roster and rejoined when Rachel Roth/Raven and Dick Grayson/Robin reformed the team. Vic was one of three major new heroes created by The New Teen Titans creators Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, with the other two being Kory and Rachel. Gar and Vic often teased each other about their inhuman appearances (Gar’s green skin and Vic’s machine parts), but they also quickly developed a deep bond. Their friendship helped Gar deal with the various traumas he had suffered in ways other than disguising his pain with humor and made Vic feel accepted and reject the idea that he was some sort of monster. The duo became so popular that the characters became almost synonymous, with one rarely appearing in comics without the other until Vic was made a member of the Justice League in the 2010s.

Gar and Vic’s friendship was brought to animated life in the 2003 Teen Titans series. Although the series dealt with similar serious issues to the comics, including Vic’s (Khary Payton) struggle to accept his cyborg nature and Gar’s (Greg Cipes) struggle to cope with his traumatic past, both characters were generally more lighthearted and the trouble they got into individually and together was a frequent source of comedy. Along with the rest of Teen Titans cast, the pair were again made lead characters in the 2013 spin-off Teen Titans Go! The latter series is fully comedic, rather than a blend of serious and humorous storylines like the original, and as such the characterization of Gar and Vic focuses more intensely on their roles as class clowns and practical jokers. Potter’s Gar briefly sees the Teen Titans Go! version on a television during his trip through the multiverse, and the post-credits scene of “Dude, Where’s My Gar?” features Vic eating waffles, in a reference to a well-known episode of the series.

The History Between the 'Titans' and 'Doom Patrol' Series

Image via HBO

The history between Titans and Doom Patrol is complicated. The latter series is technically a spin-off of the former. The fourth ever episode of Titans served as a backdoor pilot for Doom Patrol, with Gar bringing Rachel (Teagan Croft) to Doom Manor, where she met the team, including Cliff, Larry, Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), and Niles Caulder/Chief (Bruno Bichir). Later that episode Gar left to join the Titans with the Doom Patrol’s encouragement. However, there would be many differences with how the latter team was presented by the time their own series arrived. Doom Patrol made no mention of Gar, the role of Chief was recast with Timothy Dalton replacing Bichir, and Vic and Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero) were added to the team. The latter was said to have been part of the Doom Patrol for decades, raising the question of why she wasn’t in the Titans episode.

The DC TV crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths officially separated the two series. At the end of the event, archive footage of various DC TV series and films depicted the new multiverse created by Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell). Titans and Doom Patrol were shown as taking place on different Earths, the former on Earth-9 and the latter on Earth-21. This in turn raises the question of which versions of the Doom Patrol appeared in the recent episodes. It seems most likely these are the Earth-9 versions and that Vic simply joined the team at a later date, after Gar’s departure, much like his doppelgänger from Earth-21 did. However, given that Gar just discovered the Red’s ability to transport him through the multiverse, it’s possible he did come into contact with the Earth-21 versions. That would mean that there is in fact a Gar on that Earth who was part of the Doom Patrol, and he simply hasn’t been mentioned on the series.

Whatever the case, seeing Gar and Vic share the screen in live-action was a great bit of fan-service that fit in with the former’s ongoing storyline well. It’s just a shame that, with both Titans and Doom Patrol ending after their current seasons, viewers likely won’t get to see Potter and Wade’s iterations team up again. Still, with how popular this superhero friendship has remained for decades, it’s likely to be adapted again at some point, possibly as part of the new DC Universe headed by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The remaining episodes of Titans air Thursdays on HBO Max and the entire series is available to stream.