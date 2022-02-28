DC Comics' superhero series Titans is one step closer to returning to television screens. Titans writer and executive producer Richard Hatem announced on Twitter that filming for the series' fourth season has begun.

The tweet includes an image of a clapperboard, which features the Titans Season 4 logo. The clapperboard also shows that the crew is filming the first episode of Season 4, and that it will be directed by Nicholas Copus. In the tweet, Hatem wrote "Aaaand we're back! First day of production, TITANS SEASON 4!"

The cast includes Brenton Thwaites as Nightwing/Dick Grayson, Anna Diop as Starfire/Kory Anders, Teagan Croft as Raven/Rachel Roth, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy/Gar Logan, Conor Leslie as Wonder Girl/Donna Troy, and Joshua Orpin as Superboy/Conner. Joining the series for its fourth season will be Joseph Morgan as Brother Blood/Sebastian Blood. The character was previously adapted for television in the second season of Arrow, where he was played by Kevin Alejandro. The character also appeared in the Teen Titans animated series (voiced by John DiMaggio), and the 2017 animated film Teen Titans: The Judas Contract (voiced by Gregg Henry). Also joining Titans for its fourth season will be Franka Potente as Mother Mayhem/May Bennett. The character also appeared in Teen Titans: The Judas Contract, where she was voiced by Meg Foster. Another addition to the show's cast this season will be Lisa Ambalavanar as Jinx. The character previously appeared in the Teen Titans animated series, where she was voiced by Lauren Tom and Tara Strong.

RELATED: From 'Titans' to 'Batwoman': Batman Adaptations Are Best Without the Dark Knight

Titans was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti. Goldsman previously wrote the scripts for Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever (1995) and Batman & Robin (1997), where Dick Grayson was played by Chris O'Donnell. Berlanti is well-known for his work on The CW's Arrowverse (which includes Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Superman & Lois), as well as HBO Max's Doom Patrol. Johns developed The Flash with Berlanti, and also developed the series Stargirl (based on a character he co-created) for The CW. Titans premired in 2018 and ran for two seasons on the DC Universe streaming service, before moving to HBO Max for Season 3. The third season ran from August-October 2021.

In the season, the Titans relocated to Gotham City following the death of Robin/Jason Todd (Curran Walters) and the disappearance of Batman/Bruce Wayne (Iain Glen). The season had the team go up against Jonathan Crane (Vincent Kartheiser), known to many Batman fans as the Scarecrow, and a revived Jason Todd who took up the mantle of the Red Hood. It later concluded with the team going back to San Francisco. A fourth season for the series was announced in October 2021.

No official release date has been announced for the premiere of Titans Season 4. In the meantime, fans can watch the show's first three seasons, which are available to stream on HBO Max.

Alan Ritchson on Directing 'Dark Web: Cicada 3301' and Why 'Titans' Season 3 Is the Best Yet "It’s just a little more focused than it has been, and it’s working really well."

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email