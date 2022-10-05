DC fans are gearing up for a major fall release calendar. Included in that, on the television side of things, is Titans returning for its fourth season on HBO Max. Like always, the reason to get excited about the new season are the handful of new villains the Titans will be facing. While Brother Blood will be the main villain in Season 4, two of the exciting side threats are Mother Mayhem and Jinx. Now, thanks to new concept art, we have our first look at these classic DC characters.

Mother Mayhem, played by Franka Potente, is a mixture of both concept art and on-set images. The two images see Mayhem ready to cause some chaos while the concept art gives fans a better look at the character's gothic costume. Not too dissimilar to the characters comic book counterpart, Mayhem is sporting a red and black cloak design with a matching hood. It makes her look like a menacing vampire or witch which is fitting given her attachment to the horror inspired Church of Blood. Mayhem has been described as a “predator in human form” and is a high ranking member of Brother Blood’s cult. The character has made many appearances in popular shows like Arrow and Batman Beyond along with movies like Teen Titans: The Judas Contract. Given how great Potente looks in costume, it’s going to be exciting to see what kind of sinister intensity the actress will bring to the role.

Jinx, on the other hand, played by Lisa Ambalavanar, appears to be a combination of her appearance in the comics and the popular Teen Titans animated series. The concept art provided shows Ambalavanar with pink hair from the animated series and her white and gold outfit complete with green gems from the comics. It’s a great looking design in a series that is known for its killer comic accurate costumes. Jinx has the power of bad luck and is a member of the villainous organization H.I.V.E which has been teased throughout Titans first three seasons. They were the same organization that made Deathstroke superhuman in Season 2. We’ve even seen one of Jinx’s partners in crime, Dov Tiefenbach’s Gizmo, in a small cameo last season. Maybe we can see the pair team up this season?

While Titans as a series has had a lot of ups-and-downs, Season 4 has the potential to be the series’ best. Brother Blood and Mother Mayhem’s Church of Blood storyline can play into Titans' darker tone well. It will also be interesting to see how Jinx plays into this cult-centric plot. While we wait to see the Church of Blood’s introduction in Titans, you can view Mother Mayhem and Jinx’s first look down below. You can also stream Titans’ first three seasons on HBO Max now before Season 4 premieres this November.