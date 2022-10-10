Beast Boy/Gar Logan (Ryan Potter) will have a new look in the fourth season of Titans. The series' Instagram page has released new images of Beast Boy in his new costume.

In the post, it says "the wait is over: feast your eyes on beast boy's super suit." In the first image, Beast Boy is wearing the suit, which is mostly red, with white on the sides, arms, and shoulders. On his left shoulder, an image of a paw print can be seen. The suit also has a white belt. The design of the costume is similar to the red and white jacket that he has worn throughout the series. The next image shows Beast Boy, with half of his face green. His right hand is also green. In the comic books and animation, Beast Boy is usually shown to always be green. In the previous three seasons of Titans, Gar would only turn green when he was turning into an animal. Usually, he would turn into a green tiger.

The next image shows concept art of the costume's hand tabs. The hand tabs can be seen in the previous images on Beast Boy's left hand. It also shows concept art of his belt buckle, which is similar in design to the hand tab. The Instagram post also shows multiple designs for the belt's buckle. The final image in the post is concept art of the paw print that is on the suit's left shoulder.

Potter's Gar joined the Titans in the show's first season. Before joining the group, he was a member of the Doom Patrol (a different version than the team in the HBO Max Doom Patrol series). Gar is also a fanboy of the superheroes in the DC Universe, even asking Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) if the group would meet Batman (Iain Glen) or if he could see the Batmobile. After the team takes in Superboy/Conner (Joshua Orpin), Gar is the one to explain to him who Superman is, and that Conner should be a superhero like him. Gar isn't the only Titans member to make a big costume change in the series. In the show's first season, Dick Grayson is still operating under the Robin mantle, despite trying to move on from working with Batman. This culminated with Dick eventually burning his Robin costume. Throughout the second season, Dick didn't have a costume or superhero identity. In the second season finale, Dick assumes the new identity of Nightwing and dons a new suit.

The fourth season of Titans is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max on November 3. The previous three seasons are currently available to stream on the service. In the meantime, check out the Instagram post, as well as the teaser for the fourth season, below: