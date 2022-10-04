There are so many popular series returning this fall. On the comic book side of the equation, Titans will be suiting up for its fourth season this November on HBO Max. The Titans have faced a ton of menacing villains in their first three seasons, but they’ll arguably be facing off against their toughest foe to date this Fall. The iconic Titans’ villain Brother Blood is the main big bad this season, and now we have our first look at Joseph Morgan’s version of the character thanks to concept art.

The concept art was posted to the Titans’ official social media accounts and sees Blood in his comic accurate costume. This interpretation of the character is based on George Perez’s New Teen Titans comic run. The costume is this creepy cult like design that sees Morgan in a dark blue bodysuit, orange cloak complete with a hood, and various pieces of bone topping off the look. This includes a bone mask for extra creepiness. This is all fitting since in the comics Brother Blood is the leader of the cult named the Church of Blood, which worships Raven’s evil father Trigon, who we saw briefly in Season 1. Other cool details in the concept art reveal that Titans created their own language and alphabet for Blood. This can be seen on the series’ Instagram account and Blood’s alphabet lines his suit.

While Titans and its villains have been hit-and-miss over the series’ first three seasons, Brother Blood’s devilish inclusion has the potential to make this upcoming season the best yet. If you’ve seen Blood’s memorable interpretation in the iconic Teen Titans animated series, then you know the character’s one of the darkest in the team’s long lineup of villains. Titans has been one of the darkest series or movies DC has ever done which has been one of its biggest strengths and weaknesses. However, if there was a character that could really benefit from the more adult tone, it would be Brother Blood. Even though it's just a costume, Blood’s sinister look is a welcome one. Titans has always had amazing costume designs, and it will be exciting to see what Morgan brings to this scary cult leader, particularly with his experience playing the villainous Klaus Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries universe.

Brother Blood is just one of the many villains the Titans will be facing this season. DC fans will also see the introductions of Mother Mayhem, Jinx, and Lex Luthor in Season 4. Titans Season 4 will premiere on HBO Max this November. Until then, you can view Brother Blood’s concept art down below. You can also stream the first three seasons of Titans on HBO Max now.

