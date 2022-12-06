Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Titans Season 4 Episode 6.HBO Max’s Titans is now on a mid-season break, and it went out with a bang. The sixth episode of Season 4, which served as the mid-season finale, ended with a cliffhanger that left fans eager to see the rest of the new episodes, which are expected to premiere sometime in early 2023. It did so by delivering a major loss to the Titans that puts the team in the most desperate position they’ve ever been in and evoked the iconic ending of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

At the end of the previous episode, Sebastian Sanger (Joseph Morgan) turned himself over to Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente) to save his half-sister Rachel Roth/Raven (Teagan Croft) and Kory Anders/Starfire (Anna Diop). In “Brother Blood” Mayhem forces Sebastian to relive upsetting moments from his past, hoping to persuade him to participate in a cultish ritual designed by her Organization to give him demonic powers related to his father, Trigon. At STAR Labs in Metropolis, Conner Kent/Superboy (Joshua Orpin), who has embraced the influence of his nefarious biological father, Lex Luthor (Titus Welliver), rather than that of Superman, orders satellites to be positioned in such a way as to stop the upcoming blood moon, which is needed to complete the ritual. Meanwhile, Jinx (Lisa Ambalavanar) helps the rest of the team prepare to teleport Sebastian away from the Organization.

An Apocalyptic Betrayal

Conner’s plan initially seems successful, but, knowing that there is still a small window in which the Organization may be able to utilize the blood moon, he recklessly attacks their hideout and is easily subdued by Mayhem’s magic and taken captive. The team is unable to teleport both him and Sebastian to safety at the same time so Dick Grayson/Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) orders a more traditional rescue mission. The team’s battle with the Organization is going well, with Rachel even regaining modified powers and a new costume, until Mayhem stabs Jinx in the stomach, seemingly killing her.

Sebastian apologizes to Rachel but prepares to complete the ritual, enamored with the offer of power and the Organization’s loyalty. His supernatural abilities begin to kick in even before he completes it and when he yells a kind of sonic wave emanates from his body, vaporizing most of the Titans. The moment is quite similar to Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) Snap, the infamous cliffhanger from Infinity War, but the Titans’ situation is arguably even direr than the Avengers’ was. About half of Marvel’s heroes survived the Snap, after all, as Thanos intended to cut the universe’s population down by 50 percent. That left plenty of Avengers to undo the calamity in Avengers: Endgame. The Titans might be counting on just one or two members to save the day.

Beast Boy in the Multiverse?

Throughout Season 4, Gar Logan/Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) has been experiencing strange visions tied to his shape-shifting animal powers. Jinx theorized that he is developing a connection to the Red, a mystical energy field that links the world’s wildlife. Early in “Brother Blood” he is having one such vision and meets a mysterious stranger who gives him some prophetic advice, saying, “When the tower splits in half, go to the Red.” As Sebastian’s attack begins to bring down the building, Gar realizes it is time and says a prayer of sorts, and is teleported away in a flash of red light. It seems like the Red will take him to safety somewhere, giving him the opportunity to undo what happened to his friends and stop Sebastian and Mayhem.

This mission may lead Gar to encounter other heroes. It’s been all but confirmed that at some point in Season 4 Titans will have a crossover with another DC TV series, the recently canceled Stargirl, with Brec Bassinger likely to reprise her role as the titular heroine, also known as Courtney Whitmore. Since the event was first teased, fans have been trying to deduce how exactly it could work in the context of the story. Crisis on Infinite Earths established that the two shows take place on different Earths in the DC multiverse. Stargirl is set on Earth-2 while Titans is on Earth-9.

It’s possible that Titans could simply introduce a different version of Stargirl from its own Earth who just happens to also be played by Bassinger, but based on the mid-season finale it actually seems like the Red could have moved Gar to another Earth, setting up an encounter with the very same Courtney viewers are used to from her show. Details from Season 4 and some behind-the-scenes rumors have led fans to speculate that Superman and or members of the Doom Patrol might appear on Titans as well, but there is less concrete evidence of this, and it would seem like a waste to bring in the former before Conner is back and able to interact with him.

Whatever other DC characters Gar might encounter he may also be reunited with another Titan before saving the rest of the team. When Jinx was stabbed, she muttered, “not again,” before collapsing. Between this and her magical abilities, it’s possible she has experience with death and resurrection and may not be gone for long. Given that she was struck down before Sebastian’s attack it might not have affected her body, leaving her free to help Gar if she does in fact cheat death in some way. A partnership between the two is the series’ most likely next move. While it would be fun to have Stargirl or some other heroes provide backup, bringing back the Titans should mainly be a job for members of the main cast.