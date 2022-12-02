Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of Titans.

Titans' fourth season was much anticipated by fans after an extra long break between Seasons 3 and 4. The newest season of Titans ​​​​​​is an action-packed ride for the first six episodes and shows no signs of slowing. The plot follows the team to Metropolis and introduces two notable villains, Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente) and Brother Blood/Sebastian (Joseph Morgan). Throughout the season, the focus is spread among every team member rather than just a handful. The story allows each character to struggle with their own problems, which all promise to come together for an epic finale, but not just yet. Episode 6, "Brother Blood," marks the mid-season break. This leaves several threads percolating in the audience's mind for the foreseeable future. The show has set up more than enough to fill another six episodes, which will be released sometime in 2023 though the date isn't yet confirmed. Until then, fans will just have to speculate about the unanswered questions.

How will Sebastian's Transformation into Brother Blood Impact his Character?

Image via HBO Max

So far, Sebastian has taken on the role of an awkward but well-intentioned man, with Rachel Roth (Teagan Croft) even suggesting he join the Titans permanently. But in the final minutes of Episode 6, he accepts Mother Mayhem's offer and participates in a transformative ritual. Knowing the character outside of Titans, this is likely a villain origin story for him as he ascends to his role in the Cult. But what exactly that means going forward isn't clear. Up to now, Mother Mayhem's goal has been to get Sebastian, so the next step in their plan is a mystery. But whatever it is, it's certain to be something cataclysmic that the titans must stop.

Related: 'Titans' Season 4 Gives Us a Couple to Root For in [SPOILER]

What's up With Gar's Visions, and How Is He Connected to the Red?

Image via HBO Max

Garfield Logan (Ryan Potter) has always gotten the short end of the stick in this show. Despite his Titan status from the first season, he has primarily taken a back seat to other characters. Season 4 has given him his own plot, including visions of the future and a connection to a mysterious place called "the Red." This place is connected to his powers somehow. But the show should dive deeper into the story before the end of the season. Jinx (Lisa Ambalavanar) explained that the Red was telling him something, though the message was focused on the blood moon, which ended. In Episode 6, Gar heard Connor speaking to him before it happened. Whatever is going on with his visions and the Red, Gar definitely has some stuff to figure out in the second half of the season.

What's Kory's Impending Destiny?

Image via HBO Max

Throughout the season, Kory (Anna Diop) has been receiving messages from her old mentor from Tamaran, Zadira (Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama). Zadira instructs Kory that it is her destiny to kill Sebastian to save the planet. But Kory hesitates. She hopes to find a way to save the world without killing Sebastian, especially because, up to now, he's done nothing wrong. By the end of the season, we will see if Kory kills him, in spite of her promise to Rachel, or if she comes up with a new plan. Either way, the drama stemming from Kory's destiny should play a critical role in the upcoming episodes.

What is Going on Between Dick and Kory?

Image via HBO Max

One of the most anticipated relationships in the show is Dick (Brenton Thwaites) and Kory. Titans has hinted at the relationship throughout its run but never brought it to the forefront. But now it seems more promising than ever. In season 3, Dick had a vision of their future daughter. And, in Season 4, Kory had the same vision. They shared a brief conversation about it in Episode 6 but were short on time. There should be more to come and, possibly more to the relationship, in the near future.

Is Connor's Embracing of His "Lex Side" a Permanent Change?

Image via HBO Max

After overcoming a quick curse, Connor's (Joshua Orpin) character takes a drastic change. He leans in to his Luthor DNA, even going so far as to shave his head. He takes control of S.T.A.R. Labs in a plan to stop the cult's ritual by hiding the blood moon. The plan does have a Lex Luthor level genius to it. But it only buys time. Afterwards, Connor rushes off to confront Mother Mayhem alone. Basically, he is a far cry from the character we've known before, so will he ever go back? Season 4 Part 2 should explain exactly what brought around this change and how permanent it is.

Does White Raven Have Different Powers?

Image via HBO Max

Rachel lost her powers earlier in the season, but Episode 6 brings them back. When she lost her powers, Rachel's hair turned white, and upon getting them back, her whole color scheme changed. With only a few minutes in the mid-season finale, White Raven wasn't explored. So after the break, the series should delve into this change and if her powers are any different after she lost them. Will this unlock even more abilities for the already-scary-powerful character? Only time will tell.

Could Jinx Return?

Image via HBO Max

In a confrontation with Mother Mayhem, Jinx is stabbed. But as she goes down, she says, "not again." It seems like she dies, but deaths have previously been impermanent in Titans. And with Jinx's magic, it's possible that she's not dead. "Not again" raises questions as well. If she survived mortal wounds in the past, could she make it through this? Jinx joined the team for money, but Episode 6 hinted that her tune had changed. Either it's intended as a sort of tragedy, or they are setting up more for her. Hopefully, the second half of Season 4 will give the audience more Jinx.

Will Tim Ever Earn His Robin Suit?

Image via HBO Max

Tim (Jay Lycurgo) joined the team at the end of Season 3, becoming the next Robin, but he has yet to get a suit. He's still training but not yet a full Titan. It's become a point of contention for the character, as he wants to do more than be the lookout. Yet, in Episode 6, he is allowed to come with the team as they storm the Cult's headquarters. With the action heating up, Tim should have the chance to prove himself and earn his place as the third Robin. The next half of the season could be his time to shine.

Could the Show Finally Get a Cameo from...Anyone?

Image via HBO Max

Season 4 started off with a missed meeting between Connor and Superman. And the references aren't limited to just Superman. They name-dropped John Constantine, Buddy Baker (Animal Man), and Mari McCabe (Vixen). Any of these characters making an appearance would be big for the show, and all of them would be good mentors for one of the titans. The show isn't new to cameos by major DC characters, with Batman () appearing in past seasons and Lex Luther kicking off season 4. The season is also set to cross over with CW's Stargirl. Showrunner Greg Walker commented on a Superman appearance that makes it seem unlikely for Season 4. But the others still seem to be on the table.