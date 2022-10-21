With the rise in superhero media over the last decade or so, it seems as if production companies may be running out of strong comic book origins to work from when coming up with their latest big releases. All the great Marvel and DC comic book heroes have seemingly had their time in the spotlight, and, back in 2018, one of DC's greatest stories was finally brought to our screens, and is still a fan favorite. Debuting back in the 1964 DC comic book titled The Brave and the Bold, the Teen Titans originated as Kid Flash, Aqualad, and Robin who were all, as the name suggests, teenage sidekicks to the great Justice League heroes. Although released to great acclaim and becoming endeared by DC Comics fans, the Teen Titans have had a rocky relationship with publishers and these difficulties may go some way to explaining why it took so long for their major live-action screen debut. That being said, the show was somewhat successfully adapted into a cartoon back in 2003. Debuting on Cartoon Network, the revival of the crime-fighting adolescents confirmed to many major production companies that the Teen Titans rightfully had their place at the top table of great superheroes. Now one of Cartoon Network's most beloved series, the show, and its concept have matured into the aforementioned 2018 release that, fittingly, dropped the "teen" and stuck with its title Titans. Now about to embark on its fourth season, the show itself is more popular than ever with fans, and, in light of all the recent hype and with the new Season just days away, here is a comprehensive look at everything we know about Titans Season 4... so far.

What Is Titans Season 4 About?

The official plot synopsis for Season 4 reads:

Having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they've faced before.

The first point of note in this synopsis is that the antagonist in this Season is likely to be the Titans' toughest challenge yet. This is no mean feat, with the previous main antagonists providing quite the battle in recent Seasons. This news is sure to make Titans fans happy as the fight between good and evil plays such a strong role in the thematic core of the show. The antagonist of Season 4 will be Sebastian Blood (Joseph Morgan), with the actor having described his character on social media as "Dark. Damaged. Emotional. Vulnerable. And Vengeful. So very vengeful".

We know that the finale of Season 3 did not tease the villain of Season 4, choosing to instead focus on wrapping up the plot line of its own Season. In true superhero narrative fashion, good conquered evil, and morality itself saved the day with the overarching theme of "second chances" proving integral to the end of the Season. Each Season has its own morality-based thematic code, and fans will be excited to figure out just what Season 4 will have to bring in that sense.

Is There a Trailer for Titans Season 4?

On the 20th of October, HBO Max released the full trailer for Season 4 of Titans to their YouTube channel. Watch it below:

The trailer creates the mood for the new Season perfectly, with the sense of anticipation following its release at its highest among fans. The score combined with the grandiloquent imagery gives fans a taste of the epic nature of the upcoming Season, potentially suggesting that it may be the most ambitious Season yet. Most excitingly, the trailer shows Lex Luthor (Titus Welliver), one of the media's most famous villains, teaming up with the Church of Blood. This will come as a major talking point for classic fans and new fans alike, and will surely prove an exciting addition to the world of Titans. When a trailer perfectly captures the atmosphere of what has come before it, it often suggests a recipe for success.

When And Where Can I Watch Titans Season 4?

Although originally releasing on the now obsolete DC Universe subscription platform, the show moved to HBO Max for Season 3 and will be releasing on there once again for Season 4. At the 2021 DC FanDome convention, Season 4 was officially announced, and since then there has been much speculation surrounding the release date for the new Season. Back in early October, fans' prayers were finally answered as it was announced that both Episodes 1 and 2 would be debuting on the 3rd of November 2022. Beyond this, there will be weekly episodes until the 1st of December 2022, with an additional 6 episodes released in 2023.

Who Is in Titans Season 4?

With highly acclaimed shows, especially ones that focus heavily on their ensemble leads, it is crucial for a great cast of main actors to hit the right notes with audiences. Titans is no different, with fan-favorite actors thankfully returning for Season 4. Brenton Thwaites (The Giver) is returning as Dick Grayson, Anna Diop (Us) as Starfire, Joshua Orpin (Highest Point) as Superboy, Jay Lycurgo (The Batman) as Tim Drake, Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6) as Beast Boy, and Teagan Croft (Bella and Bernie) as Raven. Of course, this is only a small sample of the plethora of returning actors, with many more coming back to keep the show as successful as it already is. A great show won't stand still with its cast, however, and new names are a key ingredient to keeping the hunger for episodes burning inside audiences. As mentioned previously, Titus Welliver (The Town) will be playing Lex Luthor and Joseph Morgan (The Originals) will be playing Sebastian Blood. On top of this, Franka Potente (Run Lola Run) and Lisa Ambalavanar (The Stuff of Legend) will be portraying Mother Mayhem and Jinx respectively, capping off a cast list as long and promising as any other you will see on television at the moment. Showrunner and executive producer Greg Walker (Without a Trace) will be keen to make Season 4 of Titans the greatest yet and, with a cast and plot both as strong as each other, it is highly likely it will be.