HBO Max has announced that its superhero series Titans has been renewed for a fourth season, ahead of its Season 3 finale on October 21. The news dropped as part of this year's DC FanDome event, which unveiled trailers, reveals, and unexpected surprises from many of the DC universe's most popular and anticipated films, TV shows, video games, and more.

Season 3 of Titans has taken some particularly dark turns, as the newly-forged team relocated from their stomping grounds of San Francisco to the gloomy streets of Gotham after the seeming loss of one of their own at the hands of the Joker. However, Jason Todd (Curran Walters) would eventually be resurrected by an old enemy of Batman, Jonathan Crane, aka the Scarecrow, who has his own twisted plans to terrorize the city. Now, the Titans must face off against a former member of their group — and at least one resurrected ally could potentially help turn the tide.

New faces have also come on the scene this season, including Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch), the former Batgirl who has since become Commissioner in her father's stead, as well as Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo), who fans will recognize as a character that assumed the mantle of the newest Robin after Dick and Jason.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: 'Titans' Showrunner Greg Walker on Taking the Show to Gotham for Season 3 and Introducing Red Hood

In addition to Walters, Welch, and Lycurgo, Titans Season 3 stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Anna Diop as Koriand'r/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy, Joshua Orpin as Conner/Superboy, Damaris Lewis as Komand'r/Blackfire, Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger/Dove, Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall/Hawk, Vincent Kartheiser as Dr. Jonathan Crane, and Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne. The show is executive produced by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Walker, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Richard Hatem, with Walker also serving as showrunner for the third consecutive season.

The Season 3 finale of Titans will air October 21 on HBO Max. Check out a sneak peek clip from the episode below:

KEEP READING: 7 Shows Like 'Titans' to Watch for More Gritty Superhero Stories

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Flash': First Look at Barry's New Suit and Golden Boots in Season 8 Season 8 of 'The Flash' premieres November 16 on The CW.

Read Next