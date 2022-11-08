Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 of Titans.

Since introducing Conner Kent/Superboy (Joshua Orpin) in Season 2, HBO Max’s Titans has frequently referenced the cloned hero’s biological fathers, Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor. The Season 4 premiere featured Superman playing his most significant offscreen role yet and introduced Lex in the flesh, played by Titus Welliver. Lex’s role kick-started a dramatic arc for Conner, making a similar appearance by the Man of Steel later in the season a necessity.

In the first episode of Season 4, Conner is excited when Superman reaches out, saying that he wants to meet for the first time — but when the Titans arrive at STAR Labs in Metropolis, lead scientist Bernard (James Scully) informs Conner that his father had to leave at the last minute to intervene in an intergalactic emergency. Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) reassures the disappointed Conner that “You’ll meet him in person. Some day.”

This line feels like a direct promise to the audience that Superman will appear in the season and Titans would be foolish to break it. Dick and Jason Todd’s (Curran Walters) strained relationships with their adoptive father Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, became more dynamic when the character started making full appearances on the show, played by Iain Glen, in Season 2. Giving Conner a chance to interact with Clark face-to-face would similarly elevate his storyline.

Could Brandon Routh Return?

It's entirely possible that Titans would cast a new actor as Superman if the character does in fact appear, but it could also provide even more fun to give a past live-action Man of Steel another shot. Brandon Routh played Clark in the 2006 film Superman Returns, which served as something of a direct sequel to Christopher Reeve’s first two Superman movies, ignoring the events of the critically maligned third and fourth films. Superman Returns replicated much of the tone and visual style of the earlier films, albeit with modern technology, but the vision was not as popular as it was in the 1970s and 1980s. The film received a mixed critical response and did not achieve the kind of commercial success Warner Brothers dreamed of. This resulted in plans for a sequel being abandoned, with the Superman franchise instead rebooting with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel starring Henry Cavill, which started the ongoing DC Extended Universe franchise.

Routh returned to DC in 2013 when he began playing Ray Palmer, the superhero known as the Atom, in the third season of Arrow, a role he would continue to play in the series’ many spinoffs for years, including as a lead cast member in the first five seasons of time traveling team-up series DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The Arrowverse series frequently involved Ray in self-aware jokes alluding to Routh’s time as Superman, but fans were still happily surprised when he got the opportunity to reprise the role in the 2019-2020 crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths, which adapted the famed comic book of the same name. Routh was one of many past DC actors who reprised their roles, with the event establishing that Superman Returns took place on Earth-96 of the DC multiverse. Routh’s Clark had an arc inspired by the Kingdom Come comic miniseries in which Lois Lane and many of his friends and colleagues are killed, making it difficult for him to maintain his heroic optimism, although he eventually learns to. The reprisal was warmly received by critics and fans, and when Routh’s Clark and Earth-96 were shown as part of the new multiverse formed at the end of Crisis many took it as a sign that DC had future plans for the character. But, while Routh continued to play Ray as a regular and then guest on Legends and The Flash until the latter's most recent season, he has yet to don the red cape again. Titans could certainly rectify that.

'Titans' Could Offer a Darker, More Experienced Superman

While Titans and Superman Returns were established as taking place on different Earths in Crisis, Routh could always play a separate version of the character, just as Tyler Hoechlin has in the main Arrowverse and the standalone spin-off Superman and Lois. And out of the established Supermen, Routh is ideally suited to play a version of the character fitting Titans’ world. Smallville star Tom Welling is famously reluctant to actually wear the Superman costume and has given his Clark not one but two strong send-offs in Smallville and Crisis. Using Cavill or Hoechlin on Titans may cause confusion, leading fans to incorrectly assume that the series is tied to the DCEU, Arrowverse, and or Superman and Lois. The former is also reportedly intent on making his future Superman appearances more lighthearted, which would probably conflict with a role in the series.

Titans is a generally dark show and while its Superman should still be a beacon of optimism it’s likely he’d also have to be one of the edgier versions of the character to fit in the established tone. Routh’s Crisis performance showed that he can handle this mixture of darkness and light. His age also makes him better suited for the part. In Titans’ world, the main DC heroes and villains have been in the public eye for a long time, with Dick mentioning to Conner that Clark and Lex have been feuding for 40 years. Kryptonians age slower than humans, so the show's Clark actor doesn’t need to be a contemporary of Welliver and Glen, who are both in their sixties; the 43-year-old Routh would still be more believable in the specific dynamic that's been established than Hoechlin or Cavill, who are both still in their thirties.

Titans doesn’t need to give Superman a huge role, and may not be allowed to by Warner Brothers and DC, given that it was only allowed to use Lex for one episode — hence his shocking death — but even a brief appearance at the end of the season would be the most satisfying way to end Conner’s arc. It would also be a high note to end on if Season 4 winds up being Titans’ last, which is possible given how many live-action DC projects have been canceled since Warner Brothers merged with Discovery. Casting Routh would only generate even more excitement for the series, given his history with the role and the fan-favorite status he achieved during his Arrowverse stint.

Season 4 of Titans premieres new episodes every Thursday on HBO Max.