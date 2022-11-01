As part of the seemingly constant state of flux that exists around the DC Universe since the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, it was announced recently that yet another television series has met the chopping block. Following the likes of Batwoman, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and The Flash, Stargirl has been canceled after three seasons at the CW. Brec Bassinger who plays the titular heroine had previously teased a crossover with another hugely appreciated DC show, Titans. Now, Titans showrunner, Greg Walker has responded to the rumors.

Bassinger had, in September, shared a cryptic photo that featured alongside the actress, Titans’ Beast Boy portrayed by Ryan Potter, Stargirl creator Geoff Johns and director, Eric Dean Seaton, with a caption that teased, “Omg, so crazy running into my friends in Toronto. Crazy coincidence. Crazy. #dcstargirl Xo.” Many understood this as being the confirmation that a crossover was on the cards. Greg Walker while speaking with ScreenRant, was asked about the photo in question and what fans could expect. The showrunner was as expected, tight-lipped but remarked how Titans “would be lucky to have Stargirl.”

Responding to the question, Walker says, “I left Toronto, and Geoff came up to work on episode 407, and then crazy stuff started happening. Geoff works in mysterious ways. I haven't seen the episode yet.” Going on to add, “So I'm waiting to see exactly what's going on. But we'd be lucky to have Stargirl if we got her on our show. I'm a huge fan of the series and what Geoff has done, and Brec's amazing, so that's all I know. There is the kind of secret rogue units of Titans working without my knowledge.” Walker also did confirm that the photo in question was taken on the day of filming for episode 7 of Titans season 4.

While Titans gears up for the premiere of its fourth season, it would be interesting to see if Stargirl does make an appearance on the show. Also worth keeping an eye on would be whether, in the light of Stargirl’s cancellation, the titular heroine finds some sort of home with the Titans. In the wake of the cancelation, Bassinger did respond with a tweet that read, “If Stargirl taught me anything, it’s to believe in Destiny. Everything happens for a reason. Feeling a lot of things, but more than anything, feeling gratitude for these past four years. Thank you everyone. Thank you Stargirl.” The cancellation of the show at the CW comes under a month since the network was purchased by Nexstar Media Group.

Stargirl is currently airing its third and final season with Titans’ fourth season set to premiere on November 3. Watch the Titans season 4 trailer below: