The fourth season of Titans is set to premiere this week and fans of the DC show will have more than enough to look forward to. There will be new characters coming into play in this new season, one of whom will be Sebastian Blood aka Brother Blood portrayed by Joseph Morgan. Asides from Brother Blood, the new season will see a more laser-focused look into Joshua Orpin’s Connor Kent aka Superboy origins. Created by the fusion of DNA from Superman and Lex Luthor (Titus Welliver), Superboy will be meeting Luthor in the new season with all the dynamics of that relationship set to unfold. With Luthor stepping onto the scene, many are questioning if the arrival of the Man of Steel is not far behind.

While speaking to ScreenRant, Titans showrunner, Greg Walker was quizzed on this issue, and asked whether the show, in relation to Superboy’s journey, introduces the Man of Tomorrow at some point. In response, Walker said:

Well, we would love it, and I think that's a story, that our show often that deals with [which is] fathers and sons. It feels like it would be a huge get to be able to do, and we could really do a lot with it if we got it. For now, we're letting the DC Universe settle the way that it's settling. We have hints of Superman, and there'll be more; this is not the only one. So stay tuned. But it's something that we would love, and hopefully, one day, we'll come to realize on Titans.

The exploration of that father-and-son relationship could well and truly be on the cards if some teasers are anything to go by. Per The Direct, photos have been shared from New York Comic Con which features set props, one of which is Clark Kent’s glasses with a note which specifies it is from Season 4. A Superman appearance would bode well for Superboy as being exposed to only the villainous half of his DNA – in Lex Luthor – could see him drift a bit towards the dark side.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: New 'Titans' Season 4 Video Teases Joseph Morgan’s Brother Blood Transformation

A Superman appearance is not the only appearance we might get to see in this new season. Walker had previously spoken on the possibility of seeing a crossover that features Brec Bassinger’s Stargirl. The actress had posted set photos that teased as much and the showrunner, while not confirming much, remarked that Titans “would be lucky to have Stargirl.” The Bassinger-led series, however, has been canceled at the CW with its third season being the last.

Titans Season 4 premieres on November 3. Watch the trailer below: