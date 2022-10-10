New York Comic Con is officially over with the final day having a heavy focus on DC. Included in this was the Titans Season 4 panel. This not only gave us an official November release date for Season 4, which we now know will be split into two parts, but it also gave us the first cult-centric teaser for the upcoming season.

The roughly 25-second teaser doesn’t show us any of our favorite Titans or new villains like Brother Blood, but it’s what it doesn’t show that perfectly sets up the more horror-inspired season. These start with three words that most DC fans should be very familiar with: “Azarath Metrion Zinthos.” These three words are said by Raven to harness her darkest abilities and spells, most famously in the Teen Titans animated series. However, Raven is nowhere to be found in this teaser. Here the words are presumably being chanted by the sinister Church of Blood. This is the cult run by Brother Blood and, along with his followers, they worship Raven’s evil demonic father Trigon. In the footage “Azarath Metrion Zinthos” is being canted over and over again in very a haunting manner alongside some sort of ritual site that appears to be in an underground lair. There are classic cult themes everywhere in this teaser. Those images are intercut with blood and a molten lava-type substance. Keen-eyed viewers will also notice a quick glimpse of Mother Mayhem’s staff being dragged against the floor.

However, the money shot of this trailer is a hand raising out of a cauldron full of blood, again, something straight out of a horror movie. We don’t know who it is, but it's most likely two options. It could be Brother Blood himself making a grand entrance, or it could be the return of Trigon who we saw briefly at the end of Season 1. It’s most likely the former given that Blood is the main villain this season, but don’t be surprised if we see Trigon rise again. Especially given Raven’s eerie connection to this trailer. From this new footage alone, it looks like Season 4 is going to be the darkest Titans' adventure yet. Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem, and the Church of Blood will be raising some serious hell which is good since this series has never been afraid to push the envelope. Expect bloodshed, and it’s unlikely every Titan will make it out of this season alive. Given that Blood’s such a beloved villain from the comics and animated series, it’s going to be exciting to see how Titans handles this demonic-size storyline.

Titans Season 4 will premiere Thursday, November 3 on HBO Max with its first two episodes. Its first part will air weekly new episodes after that until December 1. Part 2 consisting of six more new episodes will premiere sometime in 2023. Season 4 stars Brenton Thwaites (Nightwing), Anna Diop (Starfire), Teagan Croft (Raven), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Joshua Orpin (Superboy), Franka Potente (Mother Mayhem), and Joseph Morgan (Brother Blood). Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake) and Lisa Ambalavanar (Jinx) will be featured this season in recurring roles as well.

While we wait for November 3, you can view the new blood-soaked teaser, Beast Boy's new comics-accurate costume, and read Season 4's plot synopsis down below.