The official trailer for the final episodes of Titans has been released, ahead of their April 13 premiere on HBO Max. The story that began in 2018 is about to reach its conclusion, and it promises dark days ahead for DC's young group of heroes. The Titans, except for Gar (Ryan Potter) return to the Temple of Trigon, only to find that Sebastian (Joseph Morgan) and Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente) are no longer there. The team must reach him before he is able to summon Trigon, while being forced to deal with a very difficult choice that might result in the sacrifice of one of its members.

The characters have come a long way from the places where they started their story. Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) had just decided to leave Gotham City, so that he could live in Detroit instead. The move wasn't decided upon just so that he could enjoy a new skyline, but instead it was motivated as a way to separate himself from his mentor, Batman himself. Peace wouldn't last long for Dick, as he is quickly found by Raven (Rachel Roth), who is in desperate need of help. One thing led to the other, and the rest of the original Titans members were found by the duo along the way.

The ending of that first season defined Trigon (Seamus Dever) as the Titans' nemesis. Similar to how other superhero television series bring back their first big boss for the grand finale, it looks like the return of the demon is inevitable. Trigon has a plenty of history with the Titans, and even an emotional connection with one of their members, so it could only be a matter of time before the villain manipulates and hurts the team once again. Time is running out for the young heroes, and it remains unclear if everyone will survive their upcoming final adventure.

Image via Warner Bros. Television

The Future of DC Television

After almost five years, this iteration of the Teen Titans will complete their journey. It is no secret that the brand is undergoing major changes, as James Gunn and Peter Safran were recently appointed as heads of the superhero studio for Warner Bros. The pair have come up with a plan that will connect the films, television series, animated productions and video games from DC under one roof. It is becoming clear that most productions that came before the pair took over will not be a part of the brand's future, as the movie side of the universe is being rebooted, and the new DC world they're creating has its own batch of television shows in development. It remains to be seen if the Titans can come back, even if it means that they'll recast the team.

You can check out the official trailer for the final episodes of Titans below, before they premiere on HBO Max on April 13: