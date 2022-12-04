Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of Titans.

Since Titans debuted in 2018, the show has struggled to make consistent and interesting use of its characters' superpowers. Action scenes on Titans are often close quarters fights relying on martial arts and hand-to-hand combat even when the characters involved can transform into animals or throw flames from her hands. And when powers are used in a fight, it often takes the form of the characters holding out their arms and throwing computer graphics at their enemies, who often throw their own special effects right back. This makes for visually uninteresting action sequences and undermines the story being told, especially as Titans Season 4 continues to incorporate more and more varied powers.

The titular Titans have never been as super-powered as they are in Season 4. Currently, Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo) and Dick (Brenton Thwaites) are the only two on the team without superpowers, and the former lacks substantial combat training and has always been defined more by his detective skills than his physical ability. The rest of the team consists of several extremely powerful characters. Kory/Starfire (Anna Diop) can create blue fire-like energy at will and blast it at her enemies or boost the powers of her allies. Rachel/Raven (Teagan Croft) possesses immense magical power including illusions, telepathy, telekinesis, and occasionally catching glimpses of the future. Gar/Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) can turn into any animal and has recently developed a stronger connection with The Red. Conner/Superboy (Joshua Orpin) has most of the powers of Superman with the intellectual prowess of Lex Luthor. And the team's temporary magic consultant Jinx (Lisa Ambalavanar) has her own array of magical abilities. And yet, Season 4 of Titans has struggled to find compelling ways to utilize most of these powers over the course of its first 6 episodes, falling into many of the same trends that have pervaded previous seasons.

'Titans' Doesn't Know What to Do With Superpowers

Image via HBO Max

Titans has a history of sidelining or de-powering its characters to avoid having to write around their powers. Starfire has lost her powers on two occasions. Rachel was absent for much of Season 3 of Titans and had her powers taken from her for most of the first half of Season 4. Gar has been scared of his own powers until the end of Season 3, limiting how much he uses them. And in Season 4 of Titans, Conner is constantly being pitted against magical foes whose abilities ignore most of his heightened durability and strength. While stories that de-power their heroes can work when used sparingly and in contrast to a super-powered norm, Titans eagerly strips away its characters' powers to the extent that it's sometimes hard to remember that it’s a show about people with superpowers.

RELATED: 'Titans' Season 4 Part 1: Our Biggest Unanswered Questions

It’s not just a lack of using the characters' powers that’s the problem. Even when Titans does let its characters use their powers, the result is uninspiring. The action is static and typically involves characters standing still or walking slowly and blasting energy at one another. Rarely is the narrative flow of a fight with powers at the same level as a fight between Dick and some goons. Nowhere is this more evident than in the fight between the Titans and Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente) at the end of "Mother Mayhem." This is the first scene where the team comes face to face with the primary villain for the first half of the season, and it utterly fails to be an engaging superhero fight sequence.

The Titans' Fight with Mother Mayhem Is a Mess

Image via HBO Max

To start, Conner leaps into the air and uses his heat vision on the several dozen feet of road in front of Mother Mayhem before aiming directly at her, only for her to reflect it back at him with ease. Immediately after, Rachel starts to send tendrils of dark magic at Mother Mayhem, who absorbs them directly in her staff while both actors do their best to look like they're doing something strenuous. To distract from how ridiculously boring this is to look at, the show cuts to the rest of the team finally starting to walk toward the fight. Then, once Rachel's powers are completely drained (which isn't immediately obvious in the moment), Dick charges ahead by himself and engages with Mother Mayhem for 7 seconds of a rapid-cut martial arts fight that ends with Dick getting frozen by magic and dropped to the ground. Gar attempts to charge into the fight, but before he can transform he and the rest of the team are electrocuted by a burst of magical energy. Starfire conjures a burst of blue energy which is met by a beam of Mother Mayhem’s own magical energy, causing a massive explosion and ending the fight.

This fight is important: it’s the first full-team action sequence of the season, so it needs to establish the team's dynamic in a fight so we can see it develop over the course of the season. It’s also the point where the Titans first meet Mother Mayhem, so it needs to establish her as a credible threat — which is why it’s such a problem that by every conceivable metric, the fight is not good. Ignoring the obvious problems with the fight choreography that has each team member taking turns in attacking, the team’s powers feel meaningless. The only Titan who has any positive impact on the fight is Starfire, but there’s nothing obviously different about what she does compared to the other Titans. The fight cycles through each member of the Titans team, and once they’ve all gotten a chance to do something, it ends. There’s no story being told, no significant choices are made, and the only individual arc that’s being progressed is Rachel's and that's because she lost her powers. In addition to being yet another excuse to not use a character's powers in subsequent Titans episodes, this feels more like the plot moving along because it has to rather than a consequence of the Titans being out of their depth or making some crucial mistake in the fight. And to top it all off, the fight fails to establish Mother Mayhem as a threat because it does nothing to concretely define the scope of her powers compared to the Titans. It’s unclear what her powers even are: at times it looks like she might be redirecting the team’s powers back at them, but it mostly looks like she’s hurling smokey red energy around.

Many fights on Titans that aren’t close-quarters martial arts fall into this same trap. Superpowers aren’t deployed creatively or tactically, but mostly as bursts of computer graphics that fly between static characters, creating a light show with no lasting repercussions on the plot, the characters, or the world around them. While there are occasional moments that are interesting to watch or engaging on a narrative level (“Brother Blood” let Gar be a gorilla for a little bit!), they’re few and far between. Titans presents itself as a show about superheroes fighting super villains, placing confrontations like the fight against Mother Mayhem at the forefront on a regular basis. But in practice, there’s not much about Titans to indicate it has any interest in telling stories about characters with superpowers.

Titans Season 4 Part 1 is available to stream on HBO Max.