Titmouse Brings Award-Winning Animation Talent to Twitch for ‘5 Second Day’ Livestream

If you’re a fan of Venture Bros., Big Mouth, Superjail!, Black Dynamite, Tigtone, and Metalocalypse, you’re going to watch to get cozy and tune into Twitch this Friday night.

Titmouse, the Emmy award-winning animation production company behind the above titles and much more, announced today it will broadcast its 12th annual 90-minute-long “5 Second Day” shorts compilation for the first time on its new Twitch channel. The Twitch “5 Second Day” livestream is set for Friday, March 27th at 7 PM Pacific | 10 PM Eastern.

The “5 Second Day” screening features more than 145 original shorts created by Titmouse artists from its LA, New York and Vancouver studios. (NOTE: The shorts are not rated by the MPAA. The screening is intended for an adult audience.) Following packed screenings in Hollywood and New York, this year’s sold out screening in Vancouver was postponed due the COVID-19 group restrictions. Titmouse is working closely with the Rio Theatre to identify a new screening date once local and federal officials allow large gatherings to take place.

Here’s what Titmouse president and founder Chris Prynoski had to say:

“We always want to make sure the artists’ films are seen by an audience! When the challenges of this pandemic made it clear that our Vancouver screening was not going to be an option, I decided to beam it directly into the viewers’ brains! I was told that technology does not yet exist, so we are streaming it on Twitch!”

Read on for more about Titmouse’s 5 Second Day:

The longstanding 5 Second Day studio tradition – a day when the studio closes so staff can make whatever project is swimming around in their heads – came about as a way to make cartoons that we can all enjoy, but the tradition has evolved since it first came about in 2008. Since then, the complexity, length and creative collaboration across departments has skyrocketed. Some artists will work on ambitious ideas for months. In the end, the artists retain control of the short. To date, more than 1,000 5 Second Day cartoons have been created. Take a look back at past shorts and discover why 5 Second Day is woven deep into the culture of the company.

