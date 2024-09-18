Sometimes ambiguous and devoid of meaning, movie titles can be a misleading preview of what will unfold when the theater lights go dark. When they happen to be character names, they seemingly allude to a central figure, like Edward Scissorhands, Rocky, Forrest Gump, Barbie, and so many more. However, there is a class of movies where the title is deceptive, and the titular name is that of a supporting character, antagonist, or even a character who never makes it to the movie, like in Rebecca or The Blair Witch Project.

Characters with their name in the title, especially supporting ones, still hold a symbolic presence over the central plot, themes, and main character development. These antiheroes, antagonists, and side characters range from having lots of screen time to barely sneaking into the third act. Minutes onscreen do not equal main character energy, as these films prove; however, the roles these nominal companions play are pivotal in furthering the plot, even if their biggest shout-out is in the title credits.

10 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Dreamworks Pictures/Paramount Pictures

One of the greatest war movies of all time is about the mission to retrieve the titular character instead of his individual war story. Saving Private Ryan depicts exactly what the title suggests, with Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) leading a group of soldiers behind enemy lines to find Private James Ryan (Matt Damon) after learning that all his brothers have been killed in combat. The story is loosely based on the Niland Brothers during World War II.

The five-time Oscar-winning movie is one of the best depictions of a titular character who is the central focus without being the main player. In a performance that earned him a Best Actor nomination, Hanks' John Miller and his troop serve as the main characters of the film, despite Private Ryan being one of the last ones standing by the end of the movie. The audience was provided a larger opportunity (and drastically more screen time) to invest in Miller and the soldiers as they made the ultimate sacrifice for Ryan's return home.

9 'Kill Bill: Vol.1' (2003) & 'Kill Bill: Vol. 2' (2004)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Image via Miramax

Kill Bill pairs a morally gray protagonist with a titular antagonist for a violent revenge tale. After being robbed of a happily ever after, The Bride (Uma Thurman) awakens from a coma, embarking on a mission of vengeance against a team of assassins and their leader, her ex-lover, Bill (David Carradine). The series, released in two volumes, drew genre inspiration from samurai and Spaghetti Western films, featuring a manipulative villain that is seductively empathetic.

Bill may be the title character and the means of betrayal and anger for the Bride, but he is not the main character. This action journey is The Bride's, not Bill's. In her quest for revenge, she also seeks solace and a new version of happy ever after while eliminating the source of her woes. While he doesn't appear until the second volume, Bill's little screen time serves the right amount of support so as not to overshadow The Bride's journey.

8 'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Directed by Tim Burton

Image via Warner Bros.

The ghost with the most did not have the most screen time, even though his name is the title of the iconic '80s movie. After an accidental death, Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) attempt to haunt their former home to rid it of its new residents. When their attempts fail, they call on the help of an undead bio-exorcist named Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) to bring in the scare factor. With roughly 17 minutes of screen time, Betelgeuse may be a fan favorite, but he's a supporting antagonist.

The Deetz family serves as the Maitland's adversaries, with the teenage daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder) maintaining one foot in both camps. With an entertainingly unhinged performance from Keaton, Beetlejuice delightfully dupes unfamiliar viewers by advertising the chaotic bio-exorcist as the main attraction, but the spooky story belongs to the Maitlands and their journey of afterlife acceptance.

Beetlejuice Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date March 30, 1988 Cast Alec Baldwin , Geena Davis , Annie McEnroe , Maurice Page , Hugo Stanger , Michael Keaton Runtime 92 minutes Writers Michael McDowell , Larry Wilson , Warren Skaaren

7 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Directed by Victor Fleming & King Vidor

Image via MGM

After her Kansas farm is overtaken by a tornado, Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland) is swept away into the dreamlike magical land of Oz, where she encounters witches, wizards, and a world of fantastic creatures. Desperate to return home, Dorothy seeks out the help of the hailed but mysterious Wizard of Oz (Frank Morgan). With a looming presence for the film's entirety, the actual wizard turns out to be a charlatan whose supportive purpose is to reinforce the themes present throughout the journey to the Emerald City.

An Oscar-winning feature, The Wizard of Oz's titular character doesn't make an appearance until the latter half of the runtime, and even then, his onscreen role is minimal. The greater lessons of the movie are discovered and understood by Dorothy, with the Wizard's role being symbolic of ideologies and prolific leaders who are everything to everyone and ultimately turn out to be nothing more than an illusion of power. The Wizard's notoriety is metaphoric, but his literal character is a supporting one despite being the title.

The Wizard of Oz Release Date August 15, 1939 Cast Judy Garland , Frank Morgan , Ray Bolger , Bert Lahr , Jack Haley , Billie Burke Runtime 101 Writers Noel Langley , Florence Ryerson , Edgar Allan Woolf , L. Frank Baum , Irving Brecher , William H. Cannon

Watch on Max

6 'Sleeping Beauty' (1959)

Directed by Les Clark, Clyde Geronimi, Eric Larson, & Wolfgang Reitherman

Image via Disney

Despite maintaining a Disney princess status, Sleeping Beauty's Princess Aurora plays a supporting role as a pawn in the grand scheme. When the evil sorceress Maleficent (Eleanor Audley) places a curse on the newborn Princess Aurora (Mary Costa), dooming her to an eternal slumber on her sixteenth birthday, three fairies take the baby to the forest to hide her for years until the dreadful day passes. After Aurora pricks her finger, falling into Maleficent's spell, the fairies place a sleeping trance over the entire kingdom to stop time until they can find a way to undo the spell.

Flora (Verna Felton), Merryweather (Barbara Luddy), and Fauna (Barbara Jo Allen), alongside the villainous Maleficent, are the true main characters of the classic Disney adaptation. For the entirety of the film, the three fairies are present and consistently protecting and problem-solving every conflict, including saving Prince Phillip (Bill Shirley). Without the fairies, the story would've been short, with a not-so-sweet ending for the alleged heroine.

Sleeping Beauty (1959) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 29, 1959 Cast Mary Costa , Bill Shirley , Eleanor Audley Runtime 75

5 'The Terminator' (1984)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via Orion Pictures

In the long-standing sci-fi action franchise, the titular character serves several roles, including supporting and antagonist. The Terminator, home to one of the most quoted movie lines, stars Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, a waitress who is on a futuristic cyborg's hit list. The Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is an assassin who arrives in 1984 from the future to kill Sarah and prevent her from giving birth to the man who will eventually save humanity.

The first film hinges on Sarah's survival, making her not only the film's main character but the human race's most important woman. The T-800 Terminator's purpose evolves throughout the franchise while remaining a decimating killing machine. He is a ruthless killing machine at first, and in the second film, the new T-800 is a protector of her son. While he may be the titular character, the T-800's supporting role is to counterbalance the human character's efforts, whether that be as an adversary or ally.

4 'The Great Gatsby' (2013)

Directed by Baz Luhrmann

Image via Warner Bros.

In this stylish adaptation of the classic novel, the journey of self-discovery belongs to the narrator, not the titular enigma. Fresh-faced Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire) moves to Long Island's East Egg during the roaring 1920s, working as a stock trader. It isn't until his elusive yet legendary neighbor Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio) invites Nick to one of his infamous parties that his world truly changes. The pair strike up a friendship as Jay longs to rekindle a lost romance with Nick's now-married cousin, Daisy Buchanan (Carey Mulligan).

Gatsby and Daisy's romance is a vehicle through which the film's conflict is driven, but Nick is the true main character, with his arc from ambitious to indulgent to cynical, losing hope in society. The Great Gatsby reveals exactly what the title claims: a fabled and mysterious icon whose tragedy becomes a real-life lesson for the main character. Gatsby is an idea, a self-constructed myth concealing a real person who audiences only see in glimpses.

3 'Weekend at Bernie’s' (1989)

Directed by Ted Kotcheff

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

One of Roger Ebert's worst comedies of all time, Weekend at Bernie's kills off its titular character, whose physical body plays a supporting role for the remainder of the runtime. Larry (Andrew McCarthy) and Richard (Jonathan Silverman) are two young executives who join their employer, Bernie (Terry Kiser), for a weekend at his island summer home. However, when Bernie's murdered, a game of whodunnit ensues as the pair fool an entire roll call of people into believing Bernie is alive, parading his body around in a pair of sunglasses until they can catch his killer.

Weekend at Bernie's relies on the deceased to make the gag work, although audiences and critics agreed that the one-joke premise could only last so long, wearing out its welcome early. Bernie's luxurious home serves as the central location alongside his physical presence, providing the structural backbone of the movie while forfeiting the main character's duties suggested in the title.

Rent on Amazon

2 'Coco' (2017)

Directed by Lee Unkrich & Adrian Molina

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

Her true purpose isn't revealed until the last act of the film, but Mamá Coco (Ana Ofelia Murguía) is a structural piece in the magical puzzle of her great-grandson's Día de Muertos adventure. An aspiring musician in a family who has banned the very notion of music, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) is transported to the Land of the Dead in search of the famous singer Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), who he believes is his great-great-grandfather. Along the way, Miguel uncovers the tragic secrets of why his family turned their backs on music.

Coco is a movie about family, forgiveness, music, and legacy told through the lens of generational trauma and struggle. At first, Mamá Coco appears as the average Disney Pixar supporting grandparent character with no lines or impact; however, her purpose is much more important in securing her family's legacy. In a tear-jerking moment with Miguel in the final act, the power of music and memory ignites a new purpose for Mamá Coco, which she ultimately passes down to Miguel.