Actor Titus Welliver became a household name after taking on the iconic role of Harry Bosch in the Prime Video series Bosch. Based on the Michael Connolly novels, Welliver's portrayal of Bosch showcases a gritty, morally complex detective driven by a relentless pursuit of justice and his performance proved that he deserved to be the lead of his own show. Before Bosch, though, Welliver had one of his best performances playing a very different kind of character in the HBO series Deadwood.

Welliver plays bagman turned henchman Silas Adams, who is recruited by shady businessman Al Swearengen (Ian McShane) to work for him. What makes Welliver’s performance stand out is his ability to portray Adams as much more than just a hired lackey. He's a bright guy with a deep sense of loyalty, and is even vulnerable at times. While Silas is not definitively a "bad guy," Welliver’s nuanced performance makes the character morally ambiguous, fitting perfectly into the world and characters of Deadwood.

Titus Welliver Joined a Star-Studded Cast as Silas Adams in 'Deadwood'

Silas Adams arrives in the town of Deadwood towards the end of Season 1. He shows up at the Gem Saloon to collect bribe money from Swearengen. Instead, Al sees his potential and his intelligence, hiring him to work as one of his henchmen. Silas goes on to prove his worth, and his loyalty, in pretty gruesome ways, making him one of Swearengen's most trusted advisors.

Titus Welliver's portrayal of Silas definitely added a significant layer to the show, contributing to its depth and complexity. Welliver stepped into an already star-studded cast with ease, which included, of course, the incomparable McShane, as well as Timothy Olyphant, Robin Weigert, Molly Parker, John Hawkes and many others. Welliver had a lot of scenes opposite McShane, which highlighted how different their two characters are.

Welliver brings a quieter intensity to the role of Silas, which serves as a great contrast opposite the show’s more outrageous characters like Al Swearengen. While Silas can certainly dish out insults and sling profanity like the best of them, he relies more on his measured tone and his steely stare. The time he spends on screen highlights Welliver’s true talents for playing complex and morally gray characters alongside a powerhouse cast, and proved that Silas Adams should stick around for a while.

Titus Welliver's Performance Promoted Him To a Regular Spot in 'Deadwood' Season 2

Close

After appearing as a guest star in the last 3 episodes of Season 1, Deadwood creator David Milch invited Titus Welliver to return for Season 2 as a series regular. With more episodes to play with, Milch and the writers really expanded on the character of Silas Adams, making him even more layered and multifaceted. Even in scenes where he doesn't speak much, you can tell that he's really listening and studying the people around him, especially around Al Swearengen.

While Silas is a very smart guy, his vulnerability begins to show when he falls in love with Miss Isringhausen, played by a chilling Sarah Paulson. Miss Isringhausen misleads Silas about who she really is, seducing him in the process. When it comes to light that she's not who she says she is, and that she's been using Silas to get close to Swearengen, Silas is completely heartbroken. Even after this betrayal, though, his love for her overpowers his good instincts, and he's pulled back in.

Adding this storyline for Silas only added to the complexities of his character. Yes, he was an intelligent man and had the ability to kill someone when necessary, but it was clear that this sudden intimacy was something completely foreign to him. Welliver plays Silas' heartbreak with such an authentic and grounded humanity, you can't help but feel for him. His bond with Swearengen also shows a softer side to the character at times, as he obviously looks up to Al like a father figure, wanting to earn his affection. In lesser hands, the character of Silas Adams may have come off as more one-dimensional and not very sympathetic, but Milch obviously knew what he was doing by casting Welliver in the role.

'Deadwood' Wasn't The First Time Titus Welliver Worked with David Milch

Image via HBO

Casting Titus Welliver in the role of Silas Adams was one of the best decisions David Milch made on that show. It turns out, though, that the pair had worked together multiple times before Deadwood. In an interview with Sam Jones for Off Camera, Welliver spoke about the impact working with David Milch has had on him: "David has always presented me with characters that completely changed me as an actor... I would learn a staggering amount, not only about myself as an individual, but as an actor."

Prior to Deadwood, Welliver worked with David Milch on the shows NYPD Blue, Brooklyn South and Big Apple. Each character that he played had their own personal demons and internal struggles, roles that Welliver truly shined in. These shows served as the perfect pre-cursor to Milch and Welliver's best collaboration of all. Milch's writing, coupled with Welliver's performance as Silas Adams, made for a memorable character, even among an incredible cast.

Between Deadwood and Bosch, Welliver went on to star in many other roles, making an impact in shows like Sons of Anarchy, The Good Wife and Lost. Still, it is his work in Deadwood that stands out among the rest. The role of Silas Adams helped to solidify Welliver's talent at playing multi-faceted characters, setting him up perfectly to eventually take on the iconic role of complex detective Harry Bosch.

All three seasons of Deadwood are available to stream on Max.