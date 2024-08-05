The Big Picture Forbidden Love is a new reality show focused on interfaith couples navigating love and religious obligations.

The series promises intense drama akin to 90 Day Fiancé, showcasing star-crossed lovers facing cultural hurdles.

Both shows share similarities in format and drama, offering fans of 90 Day Fiancé a new guilty pleasure.

TLC recently released a new show called Forbidden Love and any fans of the riotous 90 Day Fiancé franchise would enjoy this enthralling love series. Forbidden Love is a brand-new reality TV series focused on interfaith couples. The couples to appear on the show are star-crossed lovers with all the odds against them. While hopelessly in love, the TLC stars have an equal obligation to their faith and society. One partner must decide if they can give up their religion, culture, and family in the name of love. Season 1 started right in the midst of the drama as four couples navigated their culturally different relationships and integrated into society. Introduced were Eli, an Orthodox Jew who fell in love with Catholic Laurie. Originally, Laurie had no intentions of converting, but now she wants to impress Eli's mother and get married.

Another Forbidden Love star is Elmer, who had recently left his Amish life for his “English” wife, Lindsey. Integrating into society has been a lot more difficult than this couple thought. Then there was Ashely, raised as a conservative Catholic who married Mohammed, a Muslim. The couple has a kid together and Ashley's family is unsupportive of their marriage. The last stars on the show are the son of a Pentecostal preacher, Kris, who's fallen in love with a two-time married Muslim woman, Lensa. While the shows aren't exactly the same, Forbidden Love does have a few similarities to another popular TLC show, 90 Day Fiancé. In 90 Day Fiancé, seekers find love abroad, which often involves interfaiths, much like the new series. However, there are a few other similarities that fans may enjoy.

Both Reality Shows Incorporate Aspects of International Love

Probably the most glaring common denominator between the two shows is that both of them focus on international love in some capacity. 90 Day Fiancé began by following around Americans who had fallen in love with someone abroad and wanted to bring them to the US. In America, there's the K-1 visa, which is specifically for internationally engaged couples. If the visa is approved, the couple can live together in the US for 90 days, where they will have to decide if they will get married or if they will stay in their prospective countries. The original 90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs explore different variations of the K-1 and the immigration process. On the other hand, Forbidden Love showcased couples of different faiths, some married and some not. While their focus is slightly different, there's still a generous overlap. In 90 Day Fiancé.

It's incredibly common to have interfaith relationships, considering most couples fall in love with someone in a country vastly different from theirs. For example, Nicole and Mahmoud El Sherbiny from 90 Day Fiancé are a prime example of an interfaith couple in the franchise, as Mahmoud was a strict Muslim who hoped his wife would embrace his culture sooner rather than later. Another example is Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar and his ex-wife, Baby Girl Lisa Hamme, who converted to Islam for him. After their marriage didn't work, he started dating Kimberly Menzies. Since he was a devoted Muslim, he tried to convince Kimberly to be one of his many wives, so he could honor his mother's wishes in having lots of children. Similarly, Forbidden Love keeps all the enthralling and storylines of international couples, without the added pressure of the government and a visa.

Both Series Promise to Bring the Drama

The two series also share a common promise of delivering intense wild drama and excitement. 90 Day Fiancé has carved its reputation off of riotous and over-the-top stars. Couples like Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, or Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, helped the franchise build its infamous reputation through their crazy antics. The more Angela screamed, yelled, and abused Michael, the more they were put on screen. While her antics could be disheartening, the drama was far too consuming, and it seems that Forbidden Love is on a similar track. The show is only two episodes in, but it certainly hasn't held back and neither have the stars. Most couples have appeared on-screen to give some information about their relationship, and the detailed red flags were waving rampant.

For instance, Ashley's family, or sister more specifically, was unhappy with her marriage to Mohammed. They believed he was a "terrorist," and they weren't afraid to tell him that either. They even called the police for a "wellness check." Then there's Laurie, who was considering converting, but was having a hard time with the idea of wearing a wig and having to take a special bath after her menstruation cycle to become an Orthodox Jew. However, the stars who stuck out the most though were Elmer and Lindsey. Elmer recently discovered electronics, phones, and the internet. This discovery led to the same porn and masturbation addiction 90 Day Fiancé star Gino allegedly had after Elmer left the Amish community. Despite the series only being a few episodes in, the curveballs just kept coming, and the previews promised much more to come for the rest of the season.

Both Shows Have a Similar Format

Overall, the show is likely to have more similarities in the future, as well. Mainly because the shows have similar formats and were created by the same company. With Forbidden Love being as new as it is, it's tough to make a righteous judgment based on the first few episodes. For instance, viewers have no idea what engagements or wedding planning might look like in the series. Similarly, traveling abroad on Forbidden Love hasn't been addressed either. All the couples are at various stages of their lives, too. Some are married with kids, while others are engaged. However, this show was created by TLC, which also created 90 Day Fiancé.

As a result, there's a comparable undertone to both series. Both shows have a matching filming and interview format, offering 90 Day Fiancé fans some comfort during viewings. Plus, the 90 Day Fiancé series has done so well in the past several years that the franchise has expanded to well over 20 different spin-offs. While the series may receive harsh feedback and the occasional negative review from viewers, the series obviously knows what it's doing to expand so large and so quickly. With this in mind, if the new series continues the way it has, it will likely become just as enjoyable as the infamous 90 Day Fiancé series.

In the end, both series are reality shows about love and relationships, so there are bound to be endless parallels between the two as the new show gains more momentum. So far, though, the direction of Forbidden Love appears to be as nutty, raunchy, and cringe-worthy as 90 Day Fiancé. The show is a guilty pleasure, meant solely for entertainment and capable of turning the brain into mush, but it's certain to be an enjoyable series. 90 Day Fiancé fans have come to enjoy the over-the-top cast members and their international whirlwind romances, and Forbidden Love looks like it's following a similar path. Between learning more about the different cultures around the world and the tumultuous relationships, Forbidden Love offers an equally unique look into international love.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-off series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max.

