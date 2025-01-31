The Duggar family is no longer the hot ticket on TLC. Time to meet the de la Motte family. Counting On became a staple of TLC but when the Duggar family ended up in controversy thanks to Josh Duggar, the show slowly fell apart. Now, the network is working to introduce us to a new family. The de la Motte family is made up of 11 children and their parents, Marc de la Motte and his wife Amber de la Motte. The family is set to star on a new show called Big Family, Big City and show the family adjusting to life in Harlem, New York.

The de la Motte family is a “conservative family of 13 who are about to experience the ultimate culture shock." Previously, the family lived in the suburbs of California by San Diego and are now moving to New York City and realizing how complicated that is. Especially with such a large family. “Recently relocating from the peaceful suburbs of San Diego to the vibrant streets to Harlem, New York, Marc and Amber have quickly discovered that raising 11 kids in the Big Apple is not for the faint of heart,” the show's synopsis reads.

The de la Motte Family Might Still Be Growing

“As they juggle their growing family, a new lifestyle, and the challenges of busking together on the streets, the de la Mottes are finding that the fast-paced city life is both exhilarating and overwhelming." The synopsis goes on to talk about the challenges of New York and how the family is attempting to keep the close bond they have fresh as they navigate their new lives in the city. “With worldly influences at every corner and mounting pressure to make it in the city that never sleeps, they’ll have to adapt fast or risk losing the closeness they’ve worked so hard to build."

In the trailer for the series, Amber talks about how she'd be willing to have another child. Given their relocation to New York and how large their family is, it is fascinating to see how they navigate 11 children in the city. The family, who all play music together, can be seen all trying to leave their house in a timely manner and, as Amber and Marc said, in their family "chaos rules." Big Family, Big City is set to premiere on TLC this coming February 26.