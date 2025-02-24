Over the years, TLC has built a reputation for airing some of the most bizarre and shocking reality shows. TLC has gone where no other network has and brought to light stories of unusual families, strange addictions, and controversial personal struggles. In a lot of ways, TLC shows push the boundaries of reality TV. Now, that’s great at times and gives us entertaining, lighthearted content like 90 Day Fiancé, which, despite its drama, is still fun to watch. However, there’s also a darker side to the network’s programming.

Some TLC shows have landed themselves in controversies that have led to immediate cancelations, while others have left the fans questioning the network’s intentions. Many TLC shows have crossed the line from intriguing to extremely disturbing. And while audiences may continue to tune in for the shock value, a lot of these scandals raise serious questions about what can’t be passed off as just entertainment.

10 Josh Duggar Accused of Molestation

‘19 Kids and Counting’

19 Kids and Counting premiered in 2008 and followed the lives of couple Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar as they raised their 19 children. The show was a reality TV staple and stood out for its unique premise. Watching Jim and Michelle home-school their kids while dealing with all the problems that come with managing such a big household was as entertaining as it was heartwarming. For years, fans tuned in to watch the Duggar children grow up, get married, and start families of their own. The family's strict religious values, including their modest dress code and unique courtship rules, were the talk of the town. Despite that, a lot of people disagreed with Jim and Bob’s approach to raising their children, guided by the teachings of the controversial Christian organization, Institute in Basic Life Principles.

Not just that! Soon enough, it was evident that the Duggar children began to criticize and break away from their parents’ strict upbringing. However, the downfall of the Duggar family began in 2015 when Jim and Bob’s eldest son, Josh Duggar, was accused of molesting five underage girls, including four of his own sisters. What’s worse is that Jim Bob had known about his son’s actions for years, but chose to send Josh to a faith-based treatment center instead of reporting the situation to the authorities. When the news broke, TLC immediately pulled all reruns of 19 Kids and Counting. All major sponsors of the show distanced themselves, which eventually led to the network officially canceling the long-running reality show in July 2015. While Jim Bob and Michelle insisted that Josh had sought forgiveness for his actions, the damage was far too intense. TLC later attempted to rebrand the family with the spinoff Counting On, which focused on the older Duggar children. However, Josh Duggar’s continued legal troubles, including his 2021 conviction for possessing child pornography, led to Counting On being canceled as well.