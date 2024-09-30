TLC is a network with an abundance of reality TV programs, ranging from family docu-dramas, to shows about medical conditions and health issues, and dating and wedding series. The series are often raw and authentic, making TLC a bastion for the more classic style of reality series where the "reality" is very present, and where there is limited coaching or interference from producers. The drama is natural and the fall-out for those involved is often life-changing.

Over the years, many of the series on TLC have featured some touching moments, especially centered around the family-focused series. Engagements, weddings, new lives entering the world, all captured in real-time and shared with a global audience. But to counterbalance these joyous moments, there are many dark moments in these series as well. Not only in the family centered series, but especially on the shows that revolve around addiction and mental health issues.

From family-focused programs, to dating and wedding shows, and docu-dramas that focus on addiction, TLC abounds with series that feature truly dark moments. While the network is also known for featuring professionals at the height of their careers, and families going through life's milestones together, these heartwarming tales are counterbalanced with authentic and raw moments that are darker in tone and content. Here are the 10 darkest episodes featured on TLC.

10 'Welcome to Plathville'

Season 4, Episode 13

The wholesome Plath family in rural Georgia have undergone changes at a rapid pace on the TLC series Welcome to Plathville. The rift between Olivia Plath, the eldest Plath son's wife, and her new mother-in-law was apparent in the pilot episode, which was filmed shortly after she and Ethan Plath married each other. It was evident that Olivia was thrilled with the new freedom she was experiencing as a young bride with, at the time, a supportive husband in her quest to move beyond the constraints of their fundamentalist upbringing.

In Season 4, episode 13, Olivia reveals a more detailed account of her feud with Kim. A producer questioned why it was so difficult for Olivia to face Kim after so many years, and Olivia broke down in tears, admitting that she once loved Kim. She confessed she felt like she had been taken advantage of by someone she had looked at as a mother, after being shunned by her own deeply religious family. Olivia's honesty about what her relationship with Kim once was, plus her deep hurt and feelings of betrayal, made the next revelation she offered about Kim a particularly dark moment in the series.

Olivia revealed that Kim had used Ethan's credit card for personal purchases since he was a teenager, had kept his password from him, and denied him access to his online account. Olivia sharing this story, and her particular interpretation of events, caused an even deeper rift to form between her and the Plath family, driving the once estranged Plath children closer to their parents in defense of their mother. This rift was a result of the intense manipulation often seen in fundamentalist households, where a parent figure expects total control over how the home is run, how people behave while in their presence, and what stories are shared outside the home. Olivia exposing Kim is part of her journey to freeing herself from the shackles of keeping dark secrets while presenting a facade of perfection to the world. The revelation caused a significant fracture in the family, and the repercussions are still being felt as Olivia and Ethan continue to navigate their divorce.

9 'Unexpected'

Season 3 Episode 2

Teen pregnancy is a hot-button issue, especially in today's world after the reversal of Roe vs Wade, where young women have fewer reproductive rights than generations of women before them. For some communities, teen pregnancy is acceptable, especially in religious communities where teenage marriages are encouraged and abortion is not considered an option. For others, teen pregnancies often symbolize a young women's inability to choose her own future, not being permitted access to education that other young adults go on to pursue, and instead being thrown into the realities of parenthood too early in life.

Because the subjects are often so young, it can make these series feel exploitative, considering how open and authentic the teenagers on the shows are about sharing their troubled lives.

TV series that showcase teen pregnancies like Teen Mom often foreground the struggles these teenagers have becoming first-time parents before hitting the age of twenty, some as young as 15 years old with their first pregnancy. Because the subjects are often so young, it can make these series feel exploitative, considering how open and authentic the teenagers on the shows are about sharing their troubled lives. Often, the young women featured on series like Unexpected do not have the support of their parents or family, and even the ones that do frequently have to deal with the explosive tempers of their teenage boyfriends, who are themselves still developing emotional regulation skills, and often don't know what to do with their anger and frustration at suddenly being a parent, with the pressure of disapproving in-laws compounding their turmoil. The second episode of Unexpected Season 3 is titled "Five Generations of Teen Parents," and provides a fair example of just how dark these series can be, if you feel empathy for the consequences of impulsive youth. The young women who open their lives to the cameras for these teen pregnancy series are brave for their honesty and their often complete transparency during a very difficult period in life for being at such a young age.

The episode also highlights the generational aspect to teen pregnancy through Tyra Boisseau's family and the other mothers featured in the episode. Several of the teen mom's mothers speak about their own experience becoming mothers at a young age. Some of them expressed frustration that their efforts to prevent their daughters from following in their footsteps failed. However, at Tyra's baby shower, a moment is captured between her grandmother and her partner Alex Wilson's grandmother, each discussing how they have "five generations" of teen pregnancy in their family as they look about the room filled with their grand-children. Which shows how normalized the practice is in some communities. As series like Teen Mom and Unexpected document some truly dark moments in these teenage mothers' lives, there is a thin line between entertainment and exploitation.

8 'Breaking Amish'

Season 1, Episode 6

Breaking Amish chronicles the lives of a group of young adults from Amish and Mennonite communities who decide to "jump the fence" by leaving their homes to experience life in NYC. The choice is a life-changing one, because once they decided to leave their closed communities, they were shunned and not allowed to be present in their family's lives any longer. Kate Stoltz, a bishop's daughter, was kicked out of her father's home for filming the initial scenes of the series for TLC. She then went to Florida to stay with Amish friends who had also left the community, where she was arrested and charged for a DUI. Driving cars is prohibited to the Amish and drinking is viewed as a great sin, so Kate's transition out of the community came at a swift and high cost.

Kate then moved to New York City with the rest of the cast, where they were put up in hotels and started living independently for the first time. Eventually, Kate's drinking proved problematic for her new peer group, who dabbled in drinking now that they were free of the constraints of the lifestyle in which they were raised, but who were not prepared for Kate's aggressive and inexplicable behavior once she drank too much. Since Kate was focused on becoming a model, and eating very little during the day, it did not take much for her to get beyond reason after a few drinks. One of the low points of the season was when Kate "blacked out" and apparently accused her friend Sabrina of witchcraft. In the Amish community, this kind of accusation has great implications, as the series makes clear by sharing a quotation from Leviticus: "A man or a woman ... that is a wizard, shall surely be put to death."

Kate broke down in tears, telling the producers she didn't know what happened and begging to know what the group was accusing her of.

Kate accused Sabrina and Jeremiah of having an "extreme fascination with witchcraft." She even referred to them as having an "evil side to them" in a confessional. Sabrina said that she woke up at 2:45 am to Kate filming her in her sleep and accusing her of being a monster. Kate broke down in tears, telling the producers she didn't know what happened and begging to know what the group was accusing her of. The group then practiced their own form of shunning by placing Kate in a separate hotel room, as Sabrina said she did not feel safe around her anymore. Kate begged for her friends to see her side of the story, especially since she could not remember anything that happened, which she said made her "feel like I'm crazy." Thr group's fear of the accusation of witchcraft and acclimation to a new lifestyle that includes alcohol highlihgts the struggle of not being able to rid themselves of the constraints of their upbringing, similar to Olivia Plath's struggle in Welcome to Plathville.

7 '90 Day Fiancé'

Season 6, Episode 9

90 Day Fiancé is a series filled with the highs and lows of taking a long-distance international relationship and making it official through the K-1 visa program, which allows a United States citizen to bring their foreign partner to America, with the understanding that if they want to stay longer than 90 days, the couple needs to get married. All kinds of relationships are featured on the series, many of which leave the viewers doubting whether true love is really at the center of the couples' stories. Frequently, the relationships featured on the series involve couples that do not seem to be on the same page with one another as they draw close to their appointed wedding day.

Season 6, episode 9 of 90 Day Fiancé featured several couples that were in dark places in their relationships, some of which get so dark they border on abuse. Colt from Las Vegas chose a Brazilian bombshell named Larissa to become his bride, but her temper came between them when she couldn't get along with his relatives. She even dramatically shouted "who is against the Queen, will die!" at Colt's cousin during an argument at a family barbeque. Although Larissa did seem to struggle with insecurities and anger issues, Colt spends much of the episode explaining to her that if she loses her temper one more time, he will purchase a one-way ticket for her back to Brazil. Since she is clearly financially dependent on him, it's not an idle threat, emphasizing how he controlled her through finances and how transactional their relationship was.

Darker still is the situation that Olga from Russia found herself in with her partner Steven from Maryland. The couple were living together in Russia, and shared a newborn infant. Steven was two weeks away from leaving Russia to return to the United States, and was insisting on taking his son with him, even though this meant separating him from his mother Olga, while she waited for the visa process. Steven showed no concern about separating the child from his mother, and made the threat with such ease and such little concern for Olga's feelings that it was disconcerting. Whenever Olga tried to make Steven understand how difficult it would be to separate her from her newborn infant, he would grow visibly angry and audibly louder as he flipped the conversation on her, making it about his feelings and needs instead.

Kalani from California worried that her partner Asuelu from Samoa deliberately got her pregnant a second time in order to secure his visa, even though they were already under pressure with their newborn child. Leida from Indonesia decides she no longer wants to live with the adult daughter of her fiancé, Eric from Wisconsin, so she kicks her out of their home. Eric surprisingly wholeheartedly supported Leida's choice, saying his daughter needed a wake-up call, and that he could fix that relationship at a later date, but he knew if he didn't support Leida that she would leave him. While 90 Day Fiancé often features dark moments as the engaged couples prepare for their K-1 weddings, the second episode of Season 6 was particularly heavy.

6 'Jon & Kate Plus 8'

Season 5, Episode 24

The final season of Jon & Kate Plus 8 was a dark glimpse into the reality that the Gosselin family faced with public scrutiny that came along with their rise to fame. Kate Gosselin and Jon Gosselin introduced the world to their family of eight children, a set of twins and a group of sextuplets, when the series began airing in 2007. With the popularity of their show, Kate and Jon had to adjust to life in the public eye, which didn't end well for the couple. The parents frequently failed to see eye to eye when it came to raising their children, and things only got worse for them once tabloids began to circulate rumors of Jon cheating on his wife.

After the cheating rumors began, behind the scenes things got ugly between the reality star and the network he had once helped attract so many viewers to. After the couple announced their divorce, the network sued Jon for breach of contract. Jon then filed a counter-suit, alleging that the producers of the series had violated child labor laws, and that they were preventing him from working. Meanwhile, the family continued to film the final season of the series, as Jon & Kate Plus 8 was canceled amid the legal drama, and the network approved a solo series for Kate and the children, Kate Plus 8.

Knowing all this marital turmoil, legal battles, and parenting drama was going on behind the scenes, the series finale is pretty bleak. Jon's attitude is irritated and checked out, seeming to begrudgingly play along with wrapping the show up in a nice bow as the network decided whether they would allow him to film in the new series or not. Kate tartly observed that wrapping up the season felt cut short, and she never would have expected that this would be where she and her husband ended up. But, the most harrowing account of all the Jon & Kate Plus 8 horror stories comes from their son, Collin Gosselin, who has recently come forward to provide details of abuse he suffered while in his mother's care. Overall, Jon & Kate Plus 8 is a dark reflection of the pitfalls that can come with the sudden microscope your personal life is under once you invite reality cameras into your world.

5 'Counting On'

Season 1, Episode 1

A look back at the first episode of Counting On is especially dark after Jill Duggar revealed in the documentary Shiny, Happy, People that she and her siblings were essentially obligated to film the series due to a contract their father had them sign, without allowing them to read it, which ensured the payment for their time on the series would go to their father's production company, rather than to them individually. It is also especially dark knowing the women were obligated to continue filming, after the scandal following the revelation that their older brother Josh Duggar had abused them during their childhood. The girls were then further victimized by being forced to defend their brother by downplaying his actions in the press, in order for the Duggar family to save face. It was important for the network that the family distanced themselves from the scandal, since at the time they had plans to renew 19 Kids and Counting.

Counting On was the network's attempt to separate the family from the legal drama, by focusing only on the adult Duggar children who had families of their own.

Once Josh was arrested for child pornography charges, 19 Kids and Counting was canceled. Counting On was the network's attempt to separate the family from the legal drama, by focusing only on the adult Duggar children who had families of their own, rather than on their father Jim Bob Duggar and the young Duggar siblings still being raised in his home. The first episode opens with the adult siblings sharing their feelings about Josh's charges and the progression of his criminal trial. It is a heavy topic, but one that the network clearly needed to address before moving on to focus on the home life of sisters Jill and Jessa Duggar.

4 'Hoarding: Buried Alive'

Season 2, Episode 3

Each episode of Hoarding: Buried Alive features dark moments as the individuals who have allowed hoarding to overtake their homes explain their particular situation. In the third episode of the second season, titled "Prison of Garbage," viewers are introduced to Deborah, a retired nurse in West Virginia, whose harrowing experience attempting to escape her abusive boyfriend led to a completely traumatizing experience. She was carrying a gun, and as she ran from him, she first shot a warning shot at the ground, before fatally shooting him in self-defense when he attacked her in a drug-induced rage. It is heartbreaking to listen to Deborah speak about what a good partner her boyfriend was, before he made the choices that led to the incident. 10 years later, Deborah was living with her adult son, who described how his mother fell into depression after the attack, becoming a near total recluse.

The pair fell into trash hoarding habits, like eating fast-food and throwing the wrappings on the floor, and leaving leftovers out for flies to infest. Everything that broke remained broken, like the kitchen sink and glass sliding door in the bathroom. Deborah talked about how the hoarding made her feel like a bad mother, but she struggled to get beyond the depression that followed after her near-death experience and became overwhelmed by the mess. Speaking to the producers, she acknowledged that the hoarding was a problem: "I know the house is bad, but, when you think you're gonna die, it just makes all this not as bad." Deborah's dark history helps contextualize her home habits, and how the situation reached such a difficult place before she was able to seek help.

3 'My Strange Addiction'

Season 1, Episode 03

Any program covering the topic of addiction is going to have very dark moments. Shows that tackle the topic of addiction and dependency feature individuals who are often at the lowest point in their lives, and although the series are meant to be uplifting by showing professionals helping individuals to break their cycle of addiction, the struggle that they have doing so is often bleak and harrowing. The series My Strange Addiction added another layer, in that the individuals featured in the series do not typically have an addiction to drugs or alcohol, but rather to dangerous and life-threatening idiopathic compulsions.

Each episode has some truly dark moments, but the third episode of the first season showed two cases of individuals whose choices caused them to take incredible risks with their health. The first case is a woman named Crystal, who had an addiction to eating household cleansing powder for more than 30 years, which caused her entire top row of teeth to rot. The habit started shortly after she was abused in childhood, and she admits that there is a possible correlation to her wanting to feel clean, since she felt "dirty inside."

The second account featured in the episode is a 20 year-old named Samantha, who is addicted to tanning, exposing herself to an excessive amount of UV rays for at least an hour a day in her quest to achieve a darker skin tone. She used self-tanning beds to the point that her skin burned, cracked, and bled, and at the end of the episode was still committed to her practicing of visiting the tanning salon daily. It's for good reason that each episode starts off with a warning chyron that tells viewers not to copy the habits depicted on the show.

2 'Addicted'

Season 1, Episode 5

Interventionist Kristina Wandzilak made it her life's work to help others break the addiction cycle, a career she shared on the TLC series Addicted. The fifth episode of Season 1 is the story of Jeremy, who was addicted to OxyCONTIN, admitting that his habit is tearing his family apart. Both of his parents had addictions as well, and his father's addiction cycle ended when he took his own life with a gun. Both Jeremy's aunt and uncle overdosed as well. He supports his habit by selling drugs out of his mother's apartment, perpetuating the addiction cycle for others as well.

Considering how widespread and pervasive the opiod epidemic has become, it is a dark window into a painful world.

At Jeremy's intervention, which he had scheduled when he reached out to Kristina for help, he showed up briefly, but refused to enter the home. He was not there to hear the ways that his behavior was affecting his family, instead choosing to leave the intervention in order to go use with his friend. He then returned to the intervention, but stormed out when Kristina suggested he needed to have "no contact" with his mother, who was enabling his habit, for 90 days. The family has been fractured by the cycle of addiction, and considering how widespread and pervasive the opiod epidemic has become, it is a dark window into a painful world.

1 'Toddlers & Tiaras'

