In 1980, when the TLC network initially launched, it stood for “The Learning Channel” and focused on educational programming. Originally, the Discovery-owned network aired shows like Captain's Log, a boating safety show hosted by Captain Mark Gray, and Sew, What's New? A fashion show hosted by George W. Trippon. However, in the late 90s, the network's focus shifted. The branding became more representative of what it is today, with a heavy focus on more reality- and lifestyle-based shows.

In the early 2000s, shows like What Not To Wear, Untold Stories of the ER, and Trading Spaces won fans over with their evocative and raw glimpses into people's lives. Over the years, the network has gone on to boast an extensive list of reality shows that highlight nontraditional ways of moving through life and tumultuous situations. The franchise is over 40 years old, but it still produces dramatic, shocking, and entertaining shows that keep fans begging for more. With the new year on the horizon, TLC has more shows ready for the viewers’ consumption. But keeping track of the entertaining series can be tough, so here are some of the top series fans can expect this year.

10 'My 600-lb Life'

Season 13

My 600-lb Life, a popular series that began in 2012, showcases the lives of morbidly obese people who are ready to shift their narratives. Each star has had a tremendous number of emotional and physical struggles due to their weight, health, and overall lifestyle. As a result, they're ready for a change and are considering gastric bypass surgery.

Season 12 showcased stars like 58-year-old Rose, who was on a mission to lose 400 pounds for the sake of her family. There was also Shakyia, a woman whose obesity turned her into a shut-in. Many of these stars got closer to their goals and Season 13 is scheduled to return this January with a whole new set of stars ready to undergo transformative surgery.

9 '90 Day Fiancé'

Season 11