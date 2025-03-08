Reality TV fans tune in mainly for the drama, but now, more so than ever, it seems fashion and beauty have also become focal points. Reality stars are criticized for everything – from their behavior to appearance – which makes them more invested in how they present themselves on TV. Consider the evolution of MTV’s Teen Mom stars, many of whom started as fresh-faced teenagers but now openly promote cosmetic procedures on social media (we’re looking at you, Farrah Abraham and Kailyn Lowry). Or, consider how the women on Netflix’s Love is Blind always dress to the nines in the pods, even though their dates can’t even see them.

It’s well known (and accepted) that actors and entertainers work with professionals, like stylists, ahead of red-carpet events. There are entire wardrobe departments for movies and scripted TV shows. While a few reality shows may have some fashion guidance, for the most part, it seems like the stars are left to style themselves. Granted, this adds to the “realism” of reality TV – viewers get to see the stars in their natural states, styling themselves as they would in everyday life. But it also leaves them more vulnerable to criticism. Without professional styling, they become easy targets for fashion faux pas, fueling more backlash and online bullying. It likely won’t motivate them to stick with reality TV long term. Some shows need more help than others, and perhaps no network has a worse track record for fashion disasters than TLC. From Sister Wives to 90 Day Fiancé, appearances have never been more important – and TLC could afford to put a little budget behind its styling.

A Wardrobe Budget Would Be a Good Investment for TLC