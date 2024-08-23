The Big Picture "Alec Baldwin's behavior on the upcoming TLC show causes production issues."

"The Baldwins show promises chaos with raising 7 children."

"Baldwin's controversial past adds to the drama around the new reality TV venture."

It seems not all is well with The Baldwins, according to an exclusive article by inTouch. A crew member of the upcoming TLC reality TV show believes that the movie and television star Alec Baldwin is making things more difficult than they need to be. Opting to remain anonymous, the crew member stated Baldwin “Thinks he knows best,” and that he “Thinks he’s filming a movie, not a cheap reality show.” Even though the show has yet to come out, the anonymous source in inTouch’s article concludes that the production of The Baldwins has overall been a “Disaster.”

The Baldwins was announced last June via a video posted on Alec Baldwin’s Instagram page, with an expected release date sometime in 2025. The show will follow Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, as they go about raising their 7 children. In his announcement video, Baldwin states that “We are inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy.” Considering the cast member’s experience working on the show, it certainly seems like the production of The Baldwins has been both “Wild and crazy”, with a lot more downs than ups.

Controversy is Nothing New for Baldwin

While news surrounding the rocky production of The Baldwins this early is interesting, it is not all that surprising. The past few years have been very difficult for Baldwin, after an incident in 2021 during the filming of Joel Souza’s western, Rust, left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins fatally wounded. Baldwin was on trial for Hutchins' death, though the manslaughter charges were later dropped after Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case. The dismissal of the case came this past July, just over a month after The Baldwins was officially announced on Instagram.

The Baldwins is also fairly new territory for Baldwin, who is mainly known for his roles in films like The Departed, The Hunt for Red October, Beetlejuice, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and its sequel, Mission: Impossible - Fallout. He has also starred in television shows for comedies like 30 Rock, along with making numerous guest appearances on Saturday Night Live. Baldwin even hosted the ABC reboot of The Match Game for six seasons until it was pulled in 2022. Until the show officially comes out on TLC next year, fans will have to wait to see if The Baldwins will rise above its already rocky production, or collapse under the pressure.