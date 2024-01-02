The Big Picture Chantel from 90 Day Fiancé returns in The Single Life, ready to embrace her inner-party girl and re-enter the dating scene in Greece.

Chantel received attention from athletes and celebrities, including Drake and Waka Flocka, after her divorce from Pedro Jimeno.

Chantel hopes to find a love that embraces her social side and is willing to relocate to Greece, or maybe even Drake will come back around.

After dancing the night away at a New Year's Eve party on January 31st, some reality TV fans spent the first day of 2024 lying on the sofa binging their favorite shows. TLC is banking on fans being full of food and a bit hungover to tune into the return of 90 Day Fiancé': The Single Life, which premiered on January 1, 2024.

This show is highly anticipated because it includes Chantal Everett fresh off her own series, The Family Chantel, Fans watched her marriage fall apart. In the show's fifth and seemingly final season, she signed divorce papers from Pedro Jimeno. Now, she's looking for international love again, this time in Greece with five other singles from the popular franchise.

90 Day Fiance Release Date January 12, 2014 Cast Natalie Podiakova , Mike Youngquist , Azan Tefou , Yara Zaya , Jovi Dufren Main Genre Reality Genres Reality Rating TV-14 Seasons 9

After a Contentious Divorce, Chantel Is Embracing the Single Life

Image via TLC

Audiences were introduced to the couple struggling to overcome a language barrier in season 4 of the wildly popular 90-Day Fiancé. Chantel was an exotic beauty hailing from Atlanta, GA and Pedro was raised in the Dominican Republic. Not only did the couple struggle with an intense language barrier, but the bigger issue was the cultural differences. Chantel's family, specifically her mother, weren't convinced that Pedro wasn't scamming her daughter. In their spin-off The Family Chantel, it was clear her family didn't support their daughter being with a foreigner who wasn't financially well off. Differences also arose because of Chantel's social life and the fact that she loved going out with her friends and partying, while Pedro believed a woman's place was working in the home and staying by her husband's side.

Related 'The Family Chantel' Has Become a Telenovela ‘The Family Chantel,’ began as a reality show that followed the marriage of Pedro and Chantel, now it's more like a soap opera.

Chantel and Pedro's love affair lasted seven long, tumultuous years, primarily because they were equal parts passion and fire. It was clear that Pedro was obsessed with Chantel's beauty and sensuality, but his assumption that she would morph into a submissive homebody after marriage was a huge miscalculation on his part. After a painful divorce, Chantel is back on TLC with The Single Life embracing her inner-party girl in Greece, back on the market after almost eight years of being in a relationship.

Fans are looking forward to seeing the southern beauty as she re-enters the dating scene against the exotic backdrop of Greece alongside her girlfriends. As The Family Chantel ended, Chantel shared that after the news of her divorce became public, she was inundated with attention from athletes and celebrities, including an uber-famous Canadian rapper, Pedro. "After Pedro left me, I started getting a lot of attention from some really great guys - actors, football players, baseball players, etc. But it doesn't matter who was showing interest. Even if a famous Canadian rapper showed interest in me, I wasn't emotionally available to be receptive to anybody. I'd just gotten out of a seven-year marriage and that meant something to me," Chantel shared earlier this year with Entertainment Tonight. Aside from Drake, Chantel also mentioned rapper turned cannabis investor Waka Flocka as one of the many suitors vying for a chance at her heart after the split from Pedro.

Who Is Joining Chantel in 'The Single Life?' Thankfully, Chantel isn't waiting around to hear from Drake or any of the other celebrities in her DM and instead is starting her journey to finding love again with some good friends and the help of the TLC network. For 90-Day Fiancé: The Single Life , Chantel will be joined by several fan favorites from the franchise including; 68-year-old Debbie Aguero, fresh off the final split from her very strange relationship with Oussama , John Mendes , 40 from Nevada, Tyray Mollett, 33 still traumatized from a four-year online relationship that turned out to be a catfish, Tim Malcom 42, recognized for his toxic relationship with ex-fiance Veronica. Single ladies Veronica Rodriguez , 37, from North Carolina and 39-year-old Natalie Mordovtseva , who is relocating to California from the Ukraine round out the cast.

Chantel's Chances at Finding Love are Better in 'The Single Life'

Image via TLC

TLC has experienced magnanimous success with the 90-Day Fiancé franchise, as fans invest in the personalities they meet on their journey to find a non-traditional love. More often than not, the romances are train wrecks waiting to happen, but viewers relate to the cast's undeniable desire to find someone special in a world that is often filled with disappointment. Chantel has been a fan favorite for years, although her relationship with her ex-husband Pedro showed signs of being doomed from the start. For the upcoming season of, The Single Life, Chantel is hoping to avoid ignoring the red flags that slipped by her the first time around and to find someone who will accept her for who she is.

By embracing her social life in Greece, the men Chantel may encounter this season will be attracted to her in her natural element. Whether she will be willing to possibly relocate from Georgia to Greece remains to be seen. If not, a certain Canadian rapper may circle back around for another shot.

90-Day Fiance: The Single Life airs every Monday on TLC. Episodes can be streamed online.

Watch On TLC