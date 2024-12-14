Anthony Vanelli, the ex of Rilah Ferrer, has been released from prison after stabbing his mother's boyfriend. The Unexpected star has a history of violent accusations against him, including the situation that landed him in prison. According to reports, Vanelli was walking around his mother's house with a knife in his hand when her boyfriend asked why he was doing it. It resulted in an altercation between the two, with Vanelli stabbing him multiple times. He was sentenced to 16 months in jail.

According to Starcasm, Vanelli was sentenced after he pleaded nolo contendere to a felony count of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence. Because Vanelli had already served over 500 days in prison, he was allowed to count that towards his sentence and was released to finish the rest of what the court ordered against him. Vanelli is reportedly under house arrest for the next two years, and he must also enroll in and complete a dual-diagnosis in-patient treatment program. After that, he will have three years of probation. His "Community Control" sentence is now underway.

Starcasm posted what "Community Control" in Florida means. It reads as follows: "Community Control in Florida is an alternative to incarceration available only to felons. Community Control allows an offender to live at home and travel to a pre-arranged list of locations; these usually include work, school, treatment, and public service. Anything outside of the list of approved locations must be approved by the defendant’s Community Control officer. Whenever a defendant is not at the approved list of locations, they are expected to be at home."

Anthony Vanelli Has Had Violence Issues in the Past

Vanelli and Ferrer's relationship ended when he was charged with domestic violence against Ferrer. The two share a daughter, Malayah, and at the time, he was threatening Ferrer and saying that he was going to take their daughter away from her. The two broke up after that altercation, which happened in 2019. Vanelli's encounter with his mother's boyfriend happened in 2023.

The arrest report from Vanelli's altercation in his mother's home reads as follows: "[Rebecca’s boyfriend] was at home watching basketball when Anthony arrived at the residence. They got into a verbal argument over Anthony walking around the house holding a knife while the children were inside. Anthony then stabbed [Rebecca’s boyfriend] in the back, and he felt a warm sensation. [Rebecca’s boyfriend] was then stabbed multiple times, sustaining puncture wounds to his chest and back. [Rebecca’s boyfriend] proceeded into the garage where his girlfriend’s two daughters were doing hair, and they observed him bleeding. The two girls immediately began to render aid."

