NECA has been the king of horror action figures for the last decade. With franchises like Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Thing under their bloody belt, they’ve been the place to shop at the seven-inch scale. However, one of their most intriguing collaborations continues to be their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Universal Monsters crossover line. Now, to end the year off with a scream-worthy bang, NECA unveiled the newest figure in the line, Ultimate Leonardo as the Creature.

This seven-inch figure sees the leader of TMNT blended together with the 1954 film The Creature from the Black Lagoon. We have so far seen Donatello as The Invisible Man, Leonardo as the Hunchback, Raphael as Frankenstein’s Monster, and April O’Neil as The Bride. However, even though all those were amazing figures in their own right, the Creature is the best crossover yet simply due to the underwater nature of the character. The green and scaly skin perfectly recreates the groundbreaking suit from the original Creature film while also staying true to TMNT’s turtle roots. The figure comes with two extra sets of hands, two rustic looking harpoon katanas (one complete with a fish on the end), wrist bone blades, and a pet turtle friend. Also, again, there’s so much textured detail on this beautifully chilling piece that, from a far enough glance, you could mistake this for being the normal Creature. However, Leo’s signature blue mask, knee pads and a fish net complete with hooks wrapped around this monstrous figure gives these two pop culture icons fresh life. Finally, like all NECA figures, this fishy crossover comes in window box packaging that features illustrations by Daniel Home.

The Creature Came From the Sewers

While Creature from the Black Lagoon is arguably the least popular franchise in its universe, given it was the last one of the era to release in 1954, it was one of the best films in the original Universal Monster run thanks to its revolutionary underwater moments. The Creature's awe-inspiring costume and the film’s thick atmosphere also helped set a dreadful mood. Most of the other Universal Monsters up to this point were dark and gothic, but the Creature went the opposite direction, being both grand and adventurous. There are moments where the film feels like it has more in common with a Scooby-Doo mystery than a Dracula or Frankenstein nightmare.

That’s why it’s a film that works so well with the TMNT brand. This 80s franchise did start out as a hard-cord-almost adult comic book series, but their first animated series went a more kid-friendly route. Since 1984 the Turtles have had a handful of shows, been in countless video games, and have been featured in eight films, including this past summer’s animated delight, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. While the Creature hasn’t led a film since The Creature Walks Among Us in 1956, maybe this plastic unity could lead to a larger crossover in the comics or movies. If TMNT can fight alongside Batman and the Power Rangers, anything is possible.

When Does This ‘Creature/TMNT’ Crossover Release?

Ultimate Leonardo as the Creature is available now at your local retailers. You can also preview the figure above and find more information on NECA’s Website. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is also available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

