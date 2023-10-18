The Big Picture Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Masters of the Universe collide in a new toy collection, a dream come true for fans of both 80s franchises.

The crossover features TMNT characters in Etherian-style battle armor and He-Man battling a mutagen mutation, creating a unique blend of the two universes.

The collaboration represents two popular brands coming together for a one-of-a-kind crossover toy line, igniting the imaginations of fans young and old.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles popularity has grown in the last couple of months thanks to the superhero team’s latest film Mutant Mayhem. The animated reboot was critically beloved with many lifelong fans calling it the best of the franchise. Another signature aspect of the franchise was also revived with the film. That would be the endless amount of action figures. Now continuing the Cowabunga party, Mattel has just announced a brand new toy collection that crosses over TMNT with another major 80s franchise Masters of the Universe.

Dubbed “The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtle of Grayskull”, the toy line will see our fan-favorite turtles decked out in Etherian-style battle armor while He-Man will be battling a mutagen mutation of his own and Skeletor will have turtle-style armor. No specific images for the wave were released, but promo art for the crossover includes characters like Casey Jones, Master Splinter, and Shredder on the TMNT side and the likes of Teela, Trap-Jaw, and Beast Man representing the Masters of the Universe. Because of that, it’s safe to assume this crossover will be pretty sizable.

When teasing the new line Vice President and Global Head of Action Figures at Mattel, PJ Lewis said, “Bringing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles into Masters of the Universe is a dream come true for many action figure fans. This is an unprecedented moment to collide fan-favorite properties – never been done before in the rich history of both brands.” He would continue on, “This collaboration represents two great brands that will ignite the imaginations of fans young and old alike.” Adding to the excitement, Executive Vice President of Licensing and Retail as well as Consumer Products and Experiences at Paramount, Dion Vlachos said, “It’s thrilling to see this special collection between Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Masters of the Universe come to fruition.” He would finish by saying, “Two incredibly popular franchises with multi-generational appeal coming together for a one-of-a-kind crossover toy line is something we know fans will embrace.”

Turtles Powered By Grayskull

Image via Netflix

As mentioned above, this crossover is a 80s kid's dream come true. While there were many memorable franchises during that iconic pop culture decade, few had the lasting staying power of TMNT and Masters of the Universe. Both brands had successful toy lines, tv shows, and eventually made their way to the big screen in live-action form by the time the 80s were done. While TMNT ended up on top with eight films, a handful of TV shows, new comic series, and an endless amount of video games, He-Man has been trying to make a comeback. The Netflix series Master of the Universe: Revelations produced by Kevin Smith was the animated reboot the franchise desperately needed, but the live-action film that was in development hell for the streamer for a number of years has since died under the weight of Skeletor’s ego-fill boots. Hopefully this new crossover will perform well enough to show Netflix or another studio that Masters of the Universe is worth another shot. In the meantime Revelations' sequel series Revolution premieres in 2024.

The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line will be available starting January 2024. That’s just in time to kick off TMNT's 40th anniversary celebrations. Until then, you can view the collection's preview art down below.