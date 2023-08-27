The Big Picture Michelangelo is the embodiment of youthful exuberance and brings fun and levity to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles team.

Diamond Select Toys has created a stunning new diorama figure of Michelangelo which is available for pre-order now.

You can see a new interpretation of Michelangelo's character in the movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem which is now playing in theaters.

He's a hero in a half-shell, he's green, and he can sit in your living room as Diamond Select Toys brings this terrific diorama of the fun-loving, pizza addicted, party animal Michelangelo, the heart and soul of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Standing approximately 9 inches tall, the diorama features highly detailed sculpting and intricate paint applications and depicts the party dude spinning his nunchucks while doing a patented trick on his skateboard, as well as donning his signature orange bandana, Michelangelo becomes the third of the turtles to join the collection released by Diamond Select Toys.

Crafted by the talented artist David Forrest from Kinetic Underground and skillfully sculpted by Sandro Luis Sampaio, and retailing at $75.00, the Michelangelo Gallery Diorama is presented in a striking full-color window box. Every detail, from the texture of his shell to the intricacies of his bandana, has been meticulously recreated to capture the true essence of this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.

Close

Pizza, Nunchuks, Skateboards and Fun

Often referred to just as Mikey, Michelangelo's character is the embodiment of youthful exuberance and the comic relief of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles team. Like all of the brothers, he is named after an Italian Renaissance artist; in this case, he is named after Michelangelo Buonarroti. He brings a sense of fun and levity to their adventures, balancing out the seriousness of their crime-fighting duties. He's known for his catchphrase "Cowabunga!" and for his easygoing and carefree personality. He's often portrayed as the most fun-loving and lighthearted of the four turtles. He's quick with jokes, enjoys pizza (like all the turtles), and often seeks out entertainment and excitement.

Michelangelo's free spirit is a key reason why he's one of the most popular of the turtles, and you can see one interpretation of his character on the big screen right now, as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is currently playing in theaters, where Mikey is portrayed by Shamon Brown Jr. You can check out the trailer for Mutant Mayhem down below, and you can pre-order the Diorama of Michelangelo from Diamond Select Toys now.