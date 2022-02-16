Paramount+ has just revealed the new logo for Seth Rogen's upcoming animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. The new logo for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is simple yet perfect for an animated TMNT movie. The logo uses a squared font similar to the IDW comic’s title style on a black background which is, of course, in green. The caption for the logo when it was posted to Paramount+'s Twitter reads: “2023 will usher in a new era of Turtlemania with the theatrical release of a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from Seth Rogen.”

Back in June, Rogan teased the movie with an image showing a page from Turtles’ leader Leonardo’s notebook, which revealed the original release date for the project and a number of little Turtle-based Easter eggs. A drawing of Leonardo's iconic sword, the chemical recipe of the genetic mutations that created the Turtles, and a nod to April O'Neil, the journalist who often helps the heroes in a half-shell during their time of need. Also shown in the image was the release date of August 11, 2023, which has now been moved up to August 4, 2023. In an interview with Collider, Rogen revealed that his TMNT film will focus on the Teenage part of the team.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles first began as a comic book in 1984, but didn't become a household name until a 1987 animated series hit television screens. Since then, several animated incarnations have hit the small screen. In addition, the Turtles have appeared in a total of six feature films, beginning with a live-action trilogy in the early 90s. Michael Bay also attempted to reboot the franchise with two live-action films: 2014's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and 2016's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is produced by Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and directed by Jeff Rowe. The film is set to be a kickoff point for several new movies from the TMNT universe focused on its Villains.

