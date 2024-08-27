Two of the most divisive installments in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise will lose their most prominent streaming home in less than a week. Both the 2014 and 2016 TMNT films, which star Megan Fox, Will Arnett, and Noel Fisher, will no longer be available to stream on Netflix starting September 1. The TMNT movies join other franchise titans such as the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movies as projects leaving Netflix at the end of the month, as well as the Nutty Professor movies led by Eddie Murphy. In addition to Fox, Arnett, and Fisher, the TMNT films also star Alan Ritchson, William Fichtner, and Laura Linney, with the original boasting abysmal scores of 20% from critics and 50% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The sequel, dubbed Out of the Shadows, features on the aggregate site with higher-but-not-impressive scores of 38% from critics and 47% from audiences. The first film was written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Evan Daughtery, with credit going to Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman for the characters. Appelbaum also wrote the script for one of the highest-rated Mission Impossible movies in the franchise, Ghost Protocol, and most recently served as the creator of the Prime Video original series, Citadel. The film was directed by Jonathan Liebesman, and it is still arguably his most famous work to this date, along with helming Battle Los Angeles in 2011, the alien invasion film starring Aaron Eckhart. He most recently directed four episodes of Halo, the Paramount+ series which was canceled after two seasons.

How Did the Live-Action ‘TMNT’ Movies Do at the Box Office?

The 2014 film was produced on a hefty budget of $125 million, but earned it back and then some by grossing more than $485 million at the worldwide box office, with nearly $300 million coming from overseas markets. The sequel didn't perform as well despite having a larger budget of $135 million, managing to only pull in roughly half of the first's total at $245 million, including $163 million from overseas markets.

Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch both of the TMNT movies on Netflix before they leave on August 31.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

