The Big Picture Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will arrive on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, Blu-ray, and DVD, this December.

Fans who purchase the film will enjoy over forty minutes of bonus content, including behind-the-scenes footage of casting and a breakdown of the unique visual style.

The film grossed over $50 million worldwide in its opening weekend and has already been renewed for a second season of a spin-off TV series.

The turtles are coming home! Just in time for the holiday season, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is arriving on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Fans can get the movie, as well as over forty minutes of bonus content, starting on December 12! The animated film from director Jeff Rowe about the importance of family and being yourself was a hit with audiences and critics, and is Certified Fresh with a 96% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

When fans pick up the 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, or Blu-ray version of the film they will be treated with bonus content to delight everyone. Audiences will get to go behind the scenes on the casting of the titular heroes. See how each character was cast as well as exclusive footage of the teen actors recording their lines together. Fans will also get a breakdown of the breathtaking and unique visual style of the film, and much more!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem shows everyone’s favorite heroes in a half-shell like never before. After growing up sheltered from the human world, the brothers set out to be welcomed into the heart of New York by becoming heroes. With the help of a new human friend, April O’Neil, they set their sights on stopping a crime syndicate. But quickly discover themselves to have bitten off more than they can chew. The film includes a cast stacked with talent that includes Jackie Chan, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, John Cena, Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, Natasia Demetriou, Giancarlo Esposito, Paul Rudd, Post Malone, and Ice Cube.

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Was A Smash Hit

Image via Paramount Pictures

The film had an impressive opening weekend showing, dethroning the box office juggernaut of Oppenheimer and even gave Barbie a run for its money too. It grossed over $50 Million worldwide in the opening weekend, on a reported budget of $70 Million. The film would also go on to make over $100 Million before leaving theaters.

But even before the box office came in, the studios had faith in the film. Weeks before it hit theaters, Paramount announced a sequel film and spin-off TV series! On top of that, the spin-off series, which will cover the time between the two movies, already has been renewed for a second season!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be available for purchase on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 12. Check out the full details on the bonus content below, as well as Collider's interview with the cast:

• TEENage Mutant Ninja Turtles— For the first time the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are voiced by actual teenagers! Hear how each Turtle was cast and how having all four boys record together helped create the authentic camaraderie seen on screen. • The Mutant Uprising— Get to know the Turtles’ mutant antagonists, led by the wild and original character Superfly, voiced by Ice Cube. • New York, New York: The Visual World of MUTANT MAYHEM— Take a deep dive into the breakthrough visual style of the film’s characters and environments and how they evolved over time. • Learn to Draw Leo—Try your hand at drawing the Turtle leader with this fun tutorial!