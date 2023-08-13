The Big Picture Ayo Edebiri enjoyed voicing April O'Neil in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem due to her agency, goals, and friendship with the turtles.

In the movie, the turtles face a new villain, Superfly, who wants to overthrow humans as the dominant species.

Edebiri will be appearing in the comedy Bottoms and joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thunderbolts after her role in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem brought the young team of heroes back to the big screen this weekend, in a new adventure that will make them figure out how to save the world from their own kind. However, the turtles wouldn't be able to do much without their trustworthy human ally, April O'Neil (Ayo Edebiri). The journalist originally only wanted to find story while tracking the team's movements, but she liked them so much that she decided to remain friends with the gang. During a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Edebiri talked about how much che liked voicing this new version of the character:

I think the fact that she's like a journalist, that she's got this friendship and this bond with them and is such an iconic character to people. A lot of people have much fondness for her, a lot of first crushes. But I love how this iteration has so much agency and is her own person, and having her own goals. Knowing that, she feels that in tandem with the turtles. She has her own goals, she has her own drive. She wants to crack a story. But she realizes throughtout the journey of the movie also how her friendship with these little turtle freaks is.

In Mutant Mayhem, the turtles think they're leading the best possible life they could hope for, with plenty of pizza and action to fill out their days without much sense of responsibility involved. However, they comfortable routine would change when Superfly (Ice Cube) gets tires of humans being the dominant species in the planet. By organizing a mutant revolution, the antagonist wanted to ensure that people would answer to other creatures now, setting the stage for the main conflict of the animated reboot. There was only one group of young heroes who could stop his plan in time.

Image via Paramount

But even with everything Splinter (Jackie Chan) had told them over the course of their lives, they still had to find enough power withing themselves to stand against the fearsome army of darkness that was coming their way. In addition to the power-hungry mutants that were threatening the streets of New York, the turtles also had to come face-to-face with characters such as Bebop (Seth Rogen) and Rocksteady (John Cena) on their way to save the city they love. It was going to take a little bit more than a couple of pizza slices to save the day this time around.

What's Next for Ayo Edebiri?

After helping the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles face a very unpredictable enemy, Edebiri is set to appear in very different projects. The actress will portray Josie in Bottoms, a new comedy that will see teenagers organizing a clandestine fight club in their high school to hook up with cheer leaders before senior year is over. After that, she Edebiri will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thunderbolts, a movie that will being several villains from the franchise together to fight secret missions the Avengers are not supposed to be taking on.

You can check out Collider's interview with Edebiri below: