The Big Picture Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be available to purchase or rent digitally on September 1, less than a month after its theatrical release.

The film follows the four turtles as they navigate the human world and face off against a crime syndicate and an army of mutants.

The movie has been a commercial and critical success, hailed as the best in the franchise. The digital release includes over 40 minutes of bonus content.

It looks like you won't have to wait too long to bring your favorite mutant turtles home with you. Less than a month after its theatrical release, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be released digitally. That's right, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be available to purchase or rent on Digital starting on September 1, from Paramount Home Entertainment.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Bring the Heart Back to New York City

The film follows our four favorite teenage mutant ninja turtles as they set out to be accepted in the human world after being sheltered from it their entire lives. Together, Raphael, Donatello, Leonardo, and Michelangelo will set off on a New York adventure along with their new friend April O'Neal in order to take on a crime syndicate. However, they will soon find that they are in a bit over their heads as an army of mutants is set out to defeat them. Micah Abbey voices Donatello, Shamon Brown jr voices Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu voices Leonardo, and Brady Noon voices Raphael. Ayo Edebiri voices high school reporter April O'Neal.

During its theatrical run, the film has seen impressive box office returns. The film is not just a commercial hit, however. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a hit with critics and fans of the franchise alike. Collider's Ross Bonaime noted that the film was the best of the franchise, high praise for such an expansive franchise. This might be because the film comes from Seth Rogen and his creative partner Evan Goldberg, who are both fans of the franchise themselves. Both serve as producers on the film, along with Jeff Rowe, who directed the film. Additionally, Rogen wrote the screenplay for the film along with Goldberg, Rowe, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit.

Image via Paramount Pictures

The digital release of the film will include over 40 minutes of bonus content. Some of the special features include a featurette called "TEENage Mutant Ninja Turtles', which explores the unique experience of having actual teenagers voice the eponymous mutant ninja turtles. Other featurettes include "The Mutant Uprising", which will help viewers to get to know the mutant antagonists of the film, "New York, New York: The Visual World of MUTANT MAYHEM", a look into the unique visual style of the film, and "Learn to Draw Leo" a tutorial which will help viewers to draw the Turtle leader.

But don't worry, you can still catch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in theaters now. The film is rated PG for sequences of violence and action, language, and impolite material. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be released to Digital on September 1, 2023.