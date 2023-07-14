It has been an incredible Summer to go to the movies, and it's only going to get more rad when Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters in early August. Turtle fans are less than a month away from their favorite heroes in a half-shell’s big screen comeback. Paramount has been going all in on the marketing for the film including new posters, clips, and an endless sea of toys. Now, to top off the Turtle mania, fans have a chance to explore the iconic sewer lair in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: Mutant Mayhem Experience.

This experience will be taking place in New York City and Los Angeles from Sunday, July 23 to Tuesday, August 1. Specifically at 415 West 14th Street in NYC and 1247 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica in California from 12 PM to 8 PM local time. The immersive experience itself will let you explore the Turtles’ underground home and see what everyday life is like as heroes in training. Paramount’s also partnering up with Amazon for the event. At the end of each trip to the lair you’ll be greeted by the “Sewer Shop” that will have all the TMNT merch your Turtle loving heart desires. This includes everything from Mutant Mayhem and classic TMNT toys to clothes. Amazon exclusive Turtle products will also be available to buy like Mutant Mayhem’s Leonardo Plush Toy, the Classic Cohort Collection of action figures, and various t-shirts.

What’s Mutant Mayhem About?

Mutant Mayhem will have the Turtles living up to their teenage namesake. After years of being sheltered in the sewers, Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello are embarrassing their superhero destiny. However, that won’t be easy with a new crime syndicate making a mess of NYC with an army of Mutants at its disposal. Along the way the Turtles gain the help of their soon-to-be lifelong friend April O’Neil and the rest is crime fighting history. What helps separate this film apart from the countless other TMNT movies, besides the fact the characters like Shredder aren't included, is its targeting a younger democratic. This PG coming-of-age story focuses on the everyday struggles of being a teenager in the current modern landscape.

Image via Paramount

This is with the added colorful bonus of the comic-like animation style and your classic TMNT mutant showdowns that series is best known for. Because of that, Paramount is banking on Mutant Mayhem to be a big hit with early reactions being very promising. While TMNT has never been a hit box office franchise, it’s going to be exciting to see how well their latest pizza-filled adventure does financially. Especially with a talented voice cast which includes Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph.

When Does Mutant Mayhem Release?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem releases in theaters on August 2, 2023. This is the day after their Mutant Mayhem Experience ends. While TMNT fans anxiously wait for August, you can visit Mutant Mayhem’s website for more details on the Sewer Experience as well as the film’s official Amazon shop for all Turtle needs.