The latest iteration of the turtles face a new threat that could be too big for them to handle.

The movie features a star-studded voice cast, including Seth Rogen and John Cena, and the director has expressed interest in a sequel with Shredder as a major threat.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem continues its journey at the box office, grossing over $118 million from movie theaters all over the world. Out of that total, $88 million have come from the domestic market, while the remaining $30 million originated from the movie's performance in international territories. After it finally crossed the $100 million cumulative gross last week, the latest iteration of the most energetic vigilante group in New York City continues to set new goals for themselves at the box office, after almost three weeks of debuting on the big screen. The turtles have a couple of weeks left in the spotlight before audiences move on towards different projects.

In the latest version of the iconic team, the turtles are living their best life, stopping crime all across New York City while always making time for eating pizza. However, their routine would have to change when a new threat begins talking about taking over the world. Even if the turtles are comfortable being mutants who help the humans out, not every creature who lives in the sewers feels that way, and Superfly (Ice Cube) is ready to start a revolution with every mutant who shared his way of thinking. Even with Splinter's (Jackie Chan) training, this could be a villain too big for the turtles to handle.

The movie included lots of love for the extended world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with April O'Neil (Ayo Edebiri) showing up once again to aid the turtles with everything they needed to accomplish their mission. When it comes to the rest of the voice cast, the project found plenty of recognizable voices to bring its characters to life, including producer Seth Rogen playing Bebop and John Cena voicing Rocksteady. The sky was the limit when it came to figuring out who would be the right choice for the voices behind the mutants. Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Brady Noon, and Nicolas Cantu voiced the heroes in a half shell.

Will There Be a Sequel to Mutant Mayhem?

While it's still too early to determine if the current box office results could convince Paramount of developing a sequel to Mutant Mayhem, Jeff Rowe, the filmmaker behind the animated adventure, has shown interest in working on another story featuring the turtles. The director has even talked about how he would like Shredder to become a major threat in future installments, but it remains to be seen if the turtles' current performance will be enough to justify the production of a second movie from this new iteration of the team.

