Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has continued to carve its own place in the global box office rankings amid the ongoing domination of Barbenheimer. After a strong opening weekend, which saw it dethrone Oppenheimer for third place at the Domestic Box Office, the animated-feature film has added a further $15.8 million to its domestic haul this weekend. This takes its domestic tally past the $70 million mark, with a total of $72.7 million. Currently, its international box office is sitting at $21.9 million, taking Mutant Mayhem's global box office to approximately $94.6 million.

This weekend's performance means that the reported budget of the production ($70 million) has now been surpassed by the domestic earnings at the box office. In addition to the film's box office performance in the domestic market, TMNT: Mutant Mayhem added a further $10.4 million across 47 international markets. This means the film is almost set to cross $100 million globally thanks to a 48% drop compared to last weekend.

Given the hotly contested nature of the box office at the moment thanks to the likes of the record-breaking Barbie, Oppenheimer and international hits such as The Meg 2, the fact that TMNT: Mutant Mayhem is en route to be a profitable film should be considered a win for distributing studio Paramount, Nickelodeon Animations, and Point Grey. As it stands, TMNT: Mutant Mayhem is approximately $10 million shy of the domestic total of the last feature film in the franchise, 2016's live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows ($82 million), despite having less competitive opening weekend numbers – $28 million for Mutant Mayhem versus $35.3 million for Out of the Shadows.

What Is TMNT: Mutant Mayhem About?

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem represents a reboot of the franchise, and director Jeff Rowe has created what Collider reviewed as "the best of the franchise." Switching from the previous live-action instalments to animation has proved to be a hit with all critics, with TMNT: Mutant Mayhem currently boasting a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%. Comedy-favourite Seth Rogen is a producer of the film. alongside regular collaborator Evan Goldberg, and also features in an all-star voice cast that includes the likes of Rose Byrne, Giancarlo Esposito, Jackie Chan, and Paul Rudd.

The film finds our four heroic brothers – Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, and Brady Noon as Raphael – enjoying life in NYC, before embarking on a journey to become defenders of the city.

