The Big Picture
- TMNT: Mutant Mayhem has surpassed its production budget in its second weekend at the domestic box office.
- Despite facing tough competition from other films, TMNT: Mutant Mayhem is on its way to crossing $100 million globally.
- The animated reboot of the franchise has received critical acclaim and currently holds a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has continued to carve its own place in the global box office rankings amid the ongoing domination of Barbenheimer. After a strong opening weekend, which saw it dethrone Oppenheimer for third place at the Domestic Box Office, the animated-feature film has added a further $15.8 million to its domestic haul this weekend. This takes its domestic tally past the $70 million mark, with a total of $72.7 million. Currently, its international box office is sitting at $21.9 million, taking Mutant Mayhem's global box office to approximately $94.6 million.
This weekend's performance means that the reported budget of the production ($70 million) has now been surpassed by the domestic earnings at the box office. In addition to the film's box office performance in the domestic market, TMNT: Mutant Mayhem added a further $10.4 million across 47 international markets. This means the film is almost set to cross $100 million globally thanks to a 48% drop compared to last weekend.
Given the hotly contested nature of the box office at the moment thanks to the likes of the record-breaking Barbie, Oppenheimer and international hits such as The Meg 2, the fact that TMNT: Mutant Mayhem is en route to be a profitable film should be considered a win for distributing studio Paramount, Nickelodeon Animations, and Point Grey. As it stands, TMNT: Mutant Mayhem is approximately $10 million shy of the domestic total of the last feature film in the franchise, 2016's live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows ($82 million), despite having less competitive opening weekend numbers – $28 million for Mutant Mayhem versus $35.3 million for Out of the Shadows.
What Is TMNT: Mutant Mayhem About?
TMNT: Mutant Mayhem represents a reboot of the franchise, and director Jeff Rowe has created what Collider reviewed as "the best of the franchise." Switching from the previous live-action instalments to animation has proved to be a hit with all critics, with TMNT: Mutant Mayhem currently boasting a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%. Comedy-favourite Seth Rogen is a producer of the film. alongside regular collaborator Evan Goldberg, and also features in an all-star voice cast that includes the likes of Rose Byrne, Giancarlo Esposito, Jackie Chan, and Paul Rudd.
The film finds our four heroic brothers – Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, and Brady Noon as Raphael – enjoying life in NYC, before embarking on a journey to become defenders of the city.
TMNT: Mutant Mayhem is currently playing in theaters.
After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtles set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.