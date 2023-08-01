The Big Picture The featurette highlights how Ice Cube took on the role of Superfly, the film's main villain.

Co-writer Seth Rogen reveals that the film introduces "tons of mutants" and includes underutilized characters from the franchise to create Mutant Mayhem.

A sequel for the animated film is already in development along with an animated series for Paramount+.

A new featurette from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem shows the cast and crew speaking about the mutants brought to life in the animated film. Jeff Rowe, Seth Rogen, and Ice Cube discuss the expanded team of mutants beyond the beloved turtles and their wise rat dad Splinter featured in the film.

The 80-second clip describes how Ice Cube took on the role of the film's main villain, Superfly, a mutant determined to wipe out humanity. Director and co-writer Rowe described meeting and presenting the image of Superfly to Ice Cube and receiving a laugh and smile. In the clip, Ice Cube is quick to relate to his character stating, "he's a cool supervillain, I'm a cool supervillain." The rapper also makes sure to bring in his personal touches to the character often referencing hip-hop lyrics and artists such as Ice-T and Missy Eliot.

Co-writer, producer, and voice actor of Bepop, Rogen reveals that they wanted "tons of mutants" and opted for the "underutilized" mutant characters to create Mutant Mayhem. The animated action film follows four teenage turtle brothers in search of acceptance. The brothers soon cross paths with Superfly and his crew, excited to have found more mutants and friends the turtles must face the difficult decision to take down the crew as the villain mutants wish to destroy the human world.

Will There Be More Mutant Mayhem?

Last week, Collider reported that a sequel for the new animated film is already in development alongside a television spinoff for Paramount+. Additional details of the sequel have yet to be released, so it is unclear what exactly to expect from the upcoming film. One thing is for sure, a new villain will soon meet the turtles as they are briefly shown in the Mutant Mayhem's mid-credit scene. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise will continue to expand with more characters being introduced.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters on August 2. Check out the new featurette down below: