The Heroes in a Half-Shell are back in theaters this summer in animated form with the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. As fans eagerly await the return of their favorite turtles on the big screen, the film’s official Twitter account has revealed a brand-new clip of the film, which showcases the turtles' origin story.

Featuring heavily stylized animation that echoes the original comics, the clip features a closer look at the beginning of the turtles’ backstory with their first contact with the ooze. The clip honors the dynamic from previous takes on the characters by showcasing the familial angle of the turtles with Splinter, who adopts them and becomes their teacher. The comradery of the turtles is an essential aspect of the franchise, and if the latest clip is any indication, the characters will remain faithful while also providing audiences with a more youthful spin to the characters.

The origin story for the turtles has seen its fair share of interpretations over the years with various film and TV adaptations of the classic team of characters. However, Mutant Mayhem serves as a standout with groundbreaking animation that aims to serve as a tribute to the original comics. The film is directed by Jeff Rowe, who previously helmed The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which also followed a similar art style. Should his previous film be any indication, Mutant Mayhem will serve as a unique spin on the franchise while also honoring its original legacy.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: ‘TMNT’ Experience Lets Fans Explore the Turtles Sewer Lair Ahead of ‘Mutant Mayhem'

‘Mutant Mayhem’ Will be a Unique Take on the Classic Turtle Story

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are no stranger to the big screen, with a string of reboots flooding the franchise over the last few decades, the latest being the divisive live-action duology starring Megan Fox. However, the most recent take on the characters will depart from the standard live-action theatrical outing and instead retell the original story with a hybrid animation style similar to Sony Animation’s Spider-Verse franchise, which also utilized and spearheaded the 2D/3D hybrid aesthetic. Whether the latest TMNT film will similarly resonate with audiences remains to be seen for now, but if the newest footage is any indication, fans of the franchise are in for a treat when the film wreaks mutant mayhem on the big screen this August.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits the big screen on August 2. Check out the official clip from the upcoming animated film below.