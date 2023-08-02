The Big Picture Superfly, the antagonist in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, could have been swayed from his villainous path with a little love and acceptance from the people of New York City, according to Ice Cube.

The voice cast of Mutant Mayhem, including John Cena and Seth Rogen, brought a fresh sense of humor and originality to the animated adventure, potentially paving the way for a new franchise at Paramount.

The director of Mutant Mayhem expressed interest in introducing Shredder as the next big villain for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, signaling a potential sequel to the film where the heroes would face their greatest enemy.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem marked a fresh start for the team, establishing a new version of the four warriors who try to keep New York City safe while eating pizza and having fun. The biggest threat they had to face this time around was Superfly (Ice Cube), a villain who believed the mutants should control society instead of humans. During a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Ice Cube spoke about what Superfly could've done differently in the movie to avoid becoming the antagonist he turned out to be:

Acceptance. That's all. Just a little love. People just saying “what up Superfly,” you know what I mean? Stick a wing out the window. “What's up homie?” That's all he wanted. You know, he got the fly car, he dressed fly, he’s treated like a bug. It's not cool. Not cool. Not cool, man. New York got to pay for that.

In the new animated adventure featuring the popular team, with a new energy infused to them, Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michaelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), Raphael (Brady Noon) and Leonardo (Nicholas Cantu) will the use the best of what they have learned during their training to deal with the upcoming mutant revolution.

The voice cast for Mutant Mayhem featured plenty of recognizable names running around the streets of New York while the Turtles tried to stop them, including John Cena and Seth Rogen. By playing Rocksteady and Bebop, respectively, the pair brought their signature sense of humor to an adventure that was trying to find its own original voice within the animation landscape. By allowing the actors behind the mutants to have fun with the roles, they achieved a fresh breath of originality that could create a potential new franchise for Paramount.

What's Next for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?

While a sequel for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hasn't been officially announced, the team behind the film is already thinking about where they would like the characters to go next. Jeff Rowe, the director who helmed the animated project, has recently mentioned that he would love to introduce Shredder to these particular Turtles. It would make sense for the young heroes to face their greatest enemy after gaining experience from saving New York City from a threat as powerful as the mutant army. It remains to be seen if more installments will be developed for the franchise.

