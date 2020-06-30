‘TMNT’ Getting Yet Another Reboot, This Time With Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg’s Help

Are you ready for another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie? Well, you better be, because a TMNT CGI reboot is in the works from Nickelodeon and Point Grey Pictures. It’s only been four years since the most recent TMNT movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, starring Megan Fox, Will Arnett, and Stephen Amell, hit theaters. But, alas, it seems what the worlds needs now is… pizza-eating, crime-fighting turtle boys.

Thanks to a Nickelodeon press release, we know the popular kid-friendly network is throwing their weight behind a new TMNT movie. Here to liven things up is Point Grey, the production company overseen by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. If a new TMNT movie is going to happen, it’s at least a relief to see Rogen and Goldberg joining the fray. I’m down to see how their energy will liven up this beloved franchise as it takes on a new form. Nickelodeon’s press release also notes a director and writer have been secured for the reboot. Jeff Rowe, of Gravity Falls and Disenchantment fame, has boarded the TMNT CGI reboot as director. Additionally, Brendan O’Brien (Neighbors, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates) is set to write. It’s unclear what the plans are around casting for the reboot, which means there’s a possibility a new crew of actors will be brought in to play Raphael, Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo, a.k.a. the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

In a statement on Rogen and Goldberg joining the team to help breathe new life into the world of TMNT, ViacomCBS President of Kids & Family Brian Robbins shared,

“Adding Seth, Evan and James’ genius to the humor and action that’s already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property. I’m looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical.”

This new TMNT movie will mark the first-ever CG production at Nickelodeon Animation Studios. The reboot is made in partnership with Executive Vice President of Animation Production and Development Ramsey Naito, who is overseeing production for Nickelodeon. Josh Fagen is overseeing for Point Grey Pictures. Paramount Pictures will handle worldwide distribution on the new TMNT movie.