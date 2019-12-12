‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ First Look Is Cute AF

0

2018’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was a smash romcom hit for Netflix. Based on the Jenny Han YA novel, the film followed Lara Jean (Lana Condor), a nerdy high school student who writes love letters to the boys she has crushes on, and then locks them away for no one to see. However, one recipient Peter (Noah Centineo), a classic jock, somehow gets his letter. Gulp! How will this all work out? Why, with pretend-love-turned-genuine-love, of course. And now Entertainment Weekly has the first look at the sequel: To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

In the new film, Lara and Peter’s official coupleship is soaring higher and higher (and cuter and cuter). But what happens when another of Lara’s boys (Jordan Fisher) finds a letter to him, and comes a-courtin’? How will Lara navigate the affections of two boys she’s loved before? I don’t know yet, but I do know this: It’ll make quite the charming teen romcom.

Check out the first looks of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You below. The film comes to Netflix February 12, 2020 — just in time for something called “Valentine’s Day.” For more on the charming romcom, here’s our intel that we’re already getting a third film in the series. Plus: our lists of the best Netflix romcoms and feel-good movies.