‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ First Look Is Cute AF

2018’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was a smash romcom hit for Netflix. Based on the Jenny Han YA novel, the film followed Lara Jean (Lana Condor), a nerdy high school student who writes love letters to the boys she has crushes on, and then locks them away for no one to see. However, one recipient Peter (Noah Centineo), a classic jock, somehow gets his letter. Gulp! How will this all work out? Why, with pretend-love-turned-genuine-love, of course. And now Entertainment Weekly has the first look at the sequel: To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.
In the new film, Lara and Peter’s official coupleship is soaring higher and higher (and cuter and cuter). But what happens when another of Lara’s boys (Jordan Fisher) finds a letter to him, and comes a-courtin’? How will Lara navigate the affections of two boys she’s loved before? I don’t know yet, but I do know this: It’ll make quite the charming teen romcom.
Check out the first looks of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You below. The film comes to Netflix February 12, 2020 — just in time for something called “Valentine’s Day.” For more on the charming romcom, here’s our intel that we’re already getting a third film in the series. Plus: our lists of the best Netflix romcoms and feel-good movies.
It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self. But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can she love two boys at the same time?