New Trailer for ‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ Makes It Official

A new trailer for the rom-com sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is now here for your viewing pleasure. The follow-up to Netflix’s smash-hit original film To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, adapted from Jenny Han‘s novel, continues the relationship between Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo), taking things to the next level.

Also starring Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, John Corbett, Sarayu Blue, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranc, Trezzo Mahoro, and Holland Taylor, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You arrives on Netflix on February 12th, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Check out the first trailer for Netflix’s sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You:

Lara Jean and Peter have just taken their relationship from pretend to officially official when another recipient of one of her old love letters enters the picture.

And here’s the official synopsis: