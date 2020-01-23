New Trailer for ‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ Makes It Official

A new trailer for the rom-com sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is now here for your viewing pleasure. The follow-up to Netflix’s smash-hit original film To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, adapted from Jenny Han‘s novel, continues the relationship between Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo), taking things to the next level.
Also starring Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, John Corbett, Sarayu Blue, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranc, Trezzo Mahoro, and Holland Taylor, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You arrives on Netflix on February 12th, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Check out the first trailer for Netflix’s sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You:
Lara Jean and Peter have just taken their relationship from pretend to officially official when another recipient of one of her old love letters enters the picture.
And here’s the official synopsis:
It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self. But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?